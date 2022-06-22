Twitter Notes is the platform’s jump into long-form content

Twitter’s whole thing is short-form, concise content, but that could be about to change. The company is reportedly working on Twitter Notes, a way for users to easily create media-rich long-form content.

Essentially, think of this as TwitLonger, but baked directly into the platform. Users would be able to craft long, thought-out, and (probably boring) paragraphs included in these posts. TechCrunch reports that Twitter will fully announce the feature “soon.”

Twitter has obviously been trying to redefine itself recently with many updates reported or recently released. Threads continue to change on the platform and there’s even a downvote option for some users now.

Twitter Notes seems like a way to get users more engaged with the platform, but time will tell if the feature is accepted.

Granted, threads on Twitter are abundant on the platform and they can be a bit confusing at times. But there’s something about the thought of one long-ass post that just rubs me the wrong way.

When (and if) Twitter Notes releases it could literally change the future of the platform known for its short-form content. Because of that, it’s almost certain that Twitter is handling this carefully. We’ll continue to update as more information is made available.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: