Twitter now lets you schedule tweets directly from the website – here’s how to use the feature

After experimenting with the feature, Twitter has now officially rolled out its “schedule tweet” functionality on the main website. Admittedly, this is but a small piece of news regarding current events and Twitter, but for avid users that prefer not to use TweetDeck, the feature is definitely a welcome one.

With the feature, you’ll be able to schedule tweets up to 18 months out and it even has a dropdown menu for selecting timezones, which is a nice addition for those of us that want tweets to more effectively reach different parts of the world.

Alongside the new schedule tweet option, users can now save drafts on the web app. It should be noted that those are instance-based, meaning that drafts saved on the mobile app will not be shown on the web app, and vice-versa. You’ll see this new feature on the website when you go to close out of a tweet window. Twitter will now ask you if you want to “Discard” or “Save” the tweet before exiting.

If you want to use the new schedule tweet feature on Twitter, it couldn’t be easier.

How to schedule a tweet on Twitter’s website

If you want to use the new feature, you can do so in just a couple of steps.

Open up Twitter.com on your computer When you go to write a new tweet, the pop-out window will come up – you’ll see a calendar icon at the bottom Here, you’ll be able to schedule the tweet, adding date, time, and even the option to change the timezone That’s it, you can now schedule tweets to your heart’s content!

The feature is definitely a welcome one, and will most certainly be welcome by those of us who prefer to use Twitter’s main website and not TweetDeck. The rollout should be available to everyone, but in case it isn’t, keep checking back.

