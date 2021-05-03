Twitter Spaces is now rolling out to practically everybody

If you’ve been waiting to join the audio-only chatroom craze, then good news, as Twitter announced today that it is rolling out Spaces to more people starting now.

Based on the success of Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces gives users a way to host and join audio-only chatrooms. Previously, the hosting feature was only available to some Android users, but that is now expanding.

According to Twitter, anyone with over 600 followers can now host their own Spaces.

mic on 🎙️ tap in



Twitter Spaces is rolling out to more people! now everyone can tap in to join a Space and more of you can host pic.twitter.com/ReSbKTlDCY — Twitter (@Twitter) May 3, 2021

Twitter is far from the only company trying to cash in on the mass success of Clubhouse. Facebook is working on its own version. As is LinkedIn. Even Discord is trying to get in on the action.

With so many companies trying to put this functionality in its existing platforms, it will be interesting to see if Clubhouse can continue to hold its place in the audio-only chatroom space, or if social media users will gravitate towards their social platform of choice.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: