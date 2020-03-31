Two options for converting from OST to PSAT data files

Do you use OST files to collect and store all the necessary information in the Office Outlook 365 mail client or Outlook.com, the Exchange Server software? Get ready fine-tune when you want to transfer all the accumulated letters, contacts, reminders, and other entries to the Microsoft Outlook database. The thing is that Microsoft does not provide any tools for this.

Also, when using Microsoft Outlook, difficulties can often occur, and we are not even talking about the adequate “behavior” of offline files (.ost) while working with them. One obstacle is the inability to authenticate the client on the Exchange Server or the Windows Domain Controller. If you are faced with this particular dilemma, then specialized converters are needed to transfer all information from OST to PST. Which of them can I use? For instance:

Online OST to PST Conversion Service

Offline OST to PST file converter – specialized conversion tool

How to Use Online OST PST Service

The online converter https://www.osttopst.online/ is rightly considered one of the most intuitive and most convenient options for converting from OST to PST. Anyone can use a sophisticated, effective tool. For this you need to:

Select the initial file to transfer.

Enter the email address.

Enter captcha characters.

Click on the “ Next ” button.

Pay for site services.

Download the finished PST document with the information already transferred.

To use the online conversion service OST to PST, you do not need special conditions. The project is suitable for all operating systems (Windows, iOS, Android, Mac OS, and the like), computers, laptops, and other devices. Here you need a working browser, a large enough file for conversion (at least 4GB).

Application Offline OST to PST file converter

The Offline OST to PST file converter tool (https://www.osttopst.online/offline-ost-to-pst-converter) can only be used to work in Microsoft Windows. To do this, you need to install the desktop version of Microsoft Outlook. Other versions will not give the expected effect when applied. It will not be possible to save to the disk.

Why is Offline OST to PST file converter better than online OST PST service? Because you can:

Select any items and folders to transfer. Indicate the required size for conversion, for example, MSG/EML/TXT. Transfer even damaged files. Recover deleted information (Forensic Mode).

If you need to convert OST -> PST data files, both methods are equally used. Using them is simple and convenient. However, if such operations are rarely performed, it makes sense to turn to an online service. In the case when such manipulations have to be performed often, or if their weight is too large, the Offline OST to PST file converter program will do just fine.

