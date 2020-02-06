Types of apps to improve your finances in 2020

Technology can have its pros and cons for those who struggle with their finances as if they needed another strike against them. On the one hand, online shopping makes it a lot easier for us to overspend on things without meaning to. All you need to do is click a button to make a purchase in seconds.

On the other hand, tech also has an opportunity to make managing your finances a lot easier. With the right apps on your smartphone, you can do everything from tracking your expenses to making investments into your future. Here are a few apps that could help you to improve your cash situation this year.

Budgeting Apps

Budgeting apps, like Mint from Intuit, give you an opportunity to watch your spending more closely when you’re worried about things like overspending, or if you’re not sure where your money is going. These apps come in a range of shapes and sizes, with features that let you track and manage your money.

You can even connect the apps to your banks, so you can instantly see how much cash you have left at any time. The great thing about budgeting apps is that they work in real-time. You can get alerts when you go over your budget, track spending by category, and look at your overall cash flow too.

Saving Apps

If you’re having a hard time cutting down on your spending, then saving apps can help with that. These tech tools are available in a variety of styles, just like budgeting apps. For instance, you can get apps that link to your bank account and advise you to put some extra cash in your savings whenever you make a purchase.

On the other hand, you might decide to use some tools on your smartphone that allow you to immediately apply coupons and discount codes to your purchases whenever you’re shopping online with your phone. Either way, you’re going to save money. Just make sure that your coupon apps don’t convince you to use more money than you have, just because you’re “saving” something.

Investing Apps

Finally, we all know that if we want to make our money work for us in the long-term, especially when it comes time to finally be able to walk away from work and live out the remaining years filled with life experiences, the best thing we can do is invest in our future. Investing apps make it a lot easier to get involved with things like cryptocurrency, stocks, and securities, without having to become an expert in the stock market. You can even find easy-to-use forex apps that allow you to trade currencies online on a daily basis.

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to choosing the perfect investing tools. The best thing you can do is research the available options on the market and see what kind of investment seems the most exciting to you. Reading up on things like securities, shared, and currency trading will help you to understand which opportunity is most likely to help you achieve your goals.

