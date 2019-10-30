Ukeysoft Spotify music converter review: Download Spotify music for free

We are in the 21st century, and regardless of how we try to deny it, we are living in a digital age, and almost everything is working in our favor. If you are a music lover, you can put a smile on your face thanks to the UkeySoft Spotify music converter, which you can use to download mp3s from Spotify to listen later when offline.

Spotify is, without a doubt, the number one streaming service in the world and boasts more than 100 million premium users. It has a great collection of music and offers a free ad-based model for anyone who wants to benefit from its services without paying for the subscription.

Spotify protects more than 30 million songs with DRM, and with the UkeySoft Spotify music converter, you can effortlessly remove the DRM protection to download and also convert your desired Spotify music to MP3 or any other format of your choice. Here is a UkeySoft Spotify music converter review.

Features

Can remove DRM from Spotify music

Can convert Spotify playlists, albums, or songs to MP3, WAV, MP4 and FLAC

An excellent Spotify DRM removal tool

Lets you listen to your favorite Spotify music offline

Downloading Spotify music is done using a Spotify account, either free or premium

Can burn Spotify music to CD and can transfer Spotify playlists and songs to USB flash drive

Preserves original ID3 tags

Spotify music is in the high-quality definition

Comes with 5X conversion speed

UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter for Mac and Windows

First things first, you need to download the UkeySoft Spotify music converter on your PC or Mac to enjoy its amazing services. Once the download is complete, follow these steps, which are similar for both Mac and Windows.

Install the UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter

When the download for the UkeySoft Spotify music converter is complete, a window will pop up with an option to ‘run’ or ‘cancel.’ Click on the ‘run’ icon to install it. Once the installation is complete, you’ll have an option to either uses it for free or register. However, you can only enjoy full song conversion using a registered account.

Losslessly Convert Spotify Music to MP3, M4A, FLAC, WAV

After installing Spotify app on your Mac or Windows, log in to your account and add your favorite Spotify songs, playlists or albums using one of the two methods below;

Method one – On the top left area of your account is a button on ‘Add files.’ Click on it and drag playlists, tracks, albums, and songs from Spotify to UkeySoft Spotify music converter

Method two – If using Spotify web player, copy the link of the album, playlist or song from Spotify and paste them into the search bar

The songs you selected will be displayed in the converter after which, you’ll choose an output format. Basically, MP3 is the default format, but the Spotify converter supports MP4, WAV, and FLAC. If you’d want to change the output, go to ‘options’ and click on ‘advanced’ then select your desired format.

Download Spotify Music for Offline Listening with Free Account

Click on the ‘convert’ button and relax as the UkeySoft Spotify music converter will now download and convert Spotify to mp3 free. Once the conversion process is complete, the Spotify music downloader adds the songs in a default folder in your desired format, and the audio quality will be retained 100%.

Batch Download and Convert Spotify Songs at 5X Speed

UkeySoft Spotify music converter comes with amazing features to meet the needs of every user. After importing all your songs and playlists from the library, they will be displayed on the converter. You can either select the songs you wish to convert individually or select all of them at once in batch. Choose your desired output format and start converting at 5X faster speed. However, it’s worth remembering that if you have a batch of songs to convert, they will take more time, and therefore, be patient.

Remove DRM Protection from Spotify Songs, Albums or Playlists

Spotify songs are always protected by DRM, and if you’d want to save your favorite music as MP3 or MP4 to play on various devices, you must remove the DRM. Besides, Spotify DRM limits your right to listen, and the only way to enjoy Spotify music offline without any restriction is through Spotify drm removal. UkeySoft Spotify music converter is an excellent software tool that you can use to remove DRM from Spotify music and effortlessly convert your music of choice to common audio files like MP3, MP4, FLAC, and WAV.

Play Spotify Music on Any Devices Offline



Once the conversion is complete, you will check out by clicking on the ‘History.’ You will then locate DRM-free Spotify songs on your computer, which you can play on any device offline, for instance, iPod, car players, iPhone, MP3 player, Android phones or tablets, and so on to listen freely. UkeySoft Spotify music converter is an ideal choice for anyone looking forward to going on hikes or road test while enjoying the soothing nature of their all-time favorite songs.

Preserve all Metadata Info and ID3 Tags

UkeySoft Spotify can convert Spotify to mp3 and preserve 100% audio quality. What’s more, this Spotify music to mp3 converter allows you to change bitrate as well as sample rate for the output music. What makes this software tool stand out is that it can preserve metadata tags such as the title of the song, album, artwork, track number, artist, and genre, among others, in the output songs.

Burning Spotify Music to CD Directly

The ability of UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter to download music from Spotify to mp3 is a top-notch feature that music lovers are fond of. Another outstanding thing about this software tool is that it can burn Spotify music to CD directly, which you can use to listen to your favorite music when indoors with the family or in the car as you admire Mother Nature.

Once your songs of choice are converted, insert a blank CD disc on your PC and hit on the ‘Share’ button. Then, in the drop-down menu, choose an option on ‘Burn CD,’ and the burning process will start.

Pricing

To download Spotify songs to mp3 comes at a price, but the pleasure of listening to your favorite songs in your preferred device is worth every penny. The tool is available at a lifetime fee of $39.95, and you qualify for future updates. It can be used on only one PC or Mac, but if you’d want to use on as many as 5 PCs/Macs, you can go for a family license that costs $79.95.

Final verdict

UkeySoft Spotify music converter is an excellent software that’s easy to use, hence no technical knowledge required. It comes with a clean and intuitive UI, not forgetting the endless options you have to convert your music. What’s more, it has an option to burn your songs of choice in a CD to enjoy listening later at your own pace.

