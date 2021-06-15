Understanding data center security as a vital firewall

The use of ‘the Cloud’ and networked services for remote and off-grid workers, gamers, and entertainment has become increasingly important. It is something that many have in the past, ignored, and left to their Cloud provider or IT consultant.

However, it is essential to be aware of where this data is stored and some of the questions you should be asking your IT security personal or cloud provider as to the safety of your stored data. Knowledge is power and being able to understand where and how your company, gaming, or personal data is stored is a must in the modern age. If it’s big data and if it’s off-site, it’s likely to be in a data center.

What is a Data Center?

At its simplest, a data center is a physical structure or building that is used to house a business’s critical applications and data. The aim is to store and allow the sharing and use of such data in a seamless and professional manner. Based on cloud technology modern data centers can be spread across several physical sites, the edge and several public and private clouds.

In the past, security of the individually situated data center would have been a much simpler proposition. In the modern era this has changed and the proliferation of places your company, personal or gaming data is held necessitates a crystal-clear strategy for data and e-information safety and security.

Data Centre Security

Your Data Center Security is essentially the responsibility of your cloud provider unless you have this center on site and it is managed internally. Most modern business or serious gamers may well have the IT contract in place or space in the Cloud and on the network to perform all computing functions, when and as they please. However, if data is the new gold, then surely you need to know where and how your data is stored and if it is protected or not?

There are indeed data center industry standards that those who provide the service are mandated to maintain to ensure that your data is both safe and accessible. These are the basic standards and to continue with the analogy, these basic standards simply provide the guard at the front door. The difficulty with the required accessibility and ease of access or online data/gold is that there are now numerous front doors, but also late-night deliveries, remote access, and cyber sleuths that may be able to bypass this basic level of security.

How you can be sure to be protected.

Your cyber protection at this level must be based on knowledge that will allow you to ask the right questions as to your security. This article aims to do just that; provide you with the information to make credible business and tech related, informed decisions.

Physical access controls

There must be physical access control as the data is always stored on a physical component of the system. Routers, switches, servers and application delivery controllers, all actually have to exist somewhere. As such, whether it be on-site or off-site, there will need to be a clear system of secure access, as well as secure storage.

The use of biometric scanners for access by technicians, the segmentation of servers for different business uses, and the removal and collection of all devices that may be able to access the system via IOT protocols, are some of the essential components of such physical access control.

Digital access control

This is the next level of security and again it must be clearly stated by your provider as to which systems and measures are in place to digitally secure your data.

It is strongly recommended that there is a universal insistence across users on the network, cloud or platform for powerful password controls and both HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) and SSH (secure shell protocol) principles. Both of these protocols will ensure the secure transmission and use of information while on the internet. These will form the initial protective layers. Any data center must also provide firewalls at all boundary points to enhance the digital protection of valuable data.

It must be noted that you should also consider usage, access and transmission of data when you evaluate your holistic cyber protection protocol.

Lastly, it is worth reiterating that if data is indeed the new gold, then having the right data center security can be your Fort Knox, it is a great first step in protecting what is yours.

