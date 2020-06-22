Understanding the security involved in making betting websites secure

Everyone has heard stories about unlucky individuals falling victim to scams, identity theft, or other forms of digital crime. Although the internet has been a positive force in many ways, it has also opened the door to a whole new world of crime and scammers, and criminals have been able to come up with ever more inventive ways to target people, including gambling site customers.

Cybersecurity has emerged as one of the greatest issues facing the modern world and should be a concern for all organizations with a digital presence.

Gambling site problems

Unfortunately, because the online gambling sector is so competitive and lucrative, it can sometimes attract unscrupulous operators who will cut corners in all areas. This can lead to a number of problems, from failure to pay out on winnings to a total lack of customer service. Such sites are also often unlicensed and more likely to host a vulnerable security environment. Even if they are not directly involved in stealing data or other security breaches themselves, they are often lax about protecting their customers’ details, including financial information.

Signs to look for

So how can you be sure that the betting site you are using is safe? One way is to look out for full licensing and regulation. The Grosvenor sportsbook, for example, displays a number of accreditations and licensing details at the foot of its home page, which are typical of reputable and fully licensed sites. Ensuring that you only use such sites can go a long way towards keeping you safe. Look out for licenses obtained from the leading gambling jurisdictions, such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), and for certificates from third-party auditing and security companies.

Security in detail

The reason why sites licensed by top regulators are the best choice is that organizations such as the UKGC require their licensees to put in place a range of security protocols and safeguards to keep you safe, the most important of which are listed here.

Encryption is a crucial component of betting site safety. Depending on how many betting sites you use, you will be increasing your risk of suffering data loss. That’s why top-rated betting sites are required to employ high-quality encryption technology. The best online betting sites employ 128-bit encryption technology. Theoretically, this is unbreakable, so whether your favorite betting site is using SSL, which was the standard for many years, or the newer TLS and HTTPS encryption types, any transaction or information exchange with the site is securely encrypted, keeping your financial and personal details safe at all stages of your interaction with that operator.

In addition, top betting sites implement effective backups and protection for customer data, so that in the event of a cyber-attack on a particular site, you can feel confident that your password and personal data is secure.

Fairness in online casinos

For those who regularly play online casino games, fairness is an important issue, and it also has significant security implications. You need to know that the games you are playing are fair but you also want to be sure that they can’t be manipulated by other users or criminals, at your expense.

Most online casino games are operated by random number generators (RNGs), which are based in the games and are independent of the site itself, which ensures that every spin of the wheel or roll of the dice is completely random, but also makes it nearly impossible for anyone to manipulate or influence the outcome of the games. In addition, the best casinos provide evidence that their games have been tested for fairness by third-party regulators.

Secure payment

The payment process itself can also sometimes be a cause for concern among those worried about betting site security. That’s why the best betting sites only employ highly secure payment methods when they are processing funds. In the case of debit or credit cards, this typically means the use of the 3D Secure system to protect financial details. Betting sites also offer payments through more secure e-wallet methods such as Neteller and Skrill, and even through cryptocurrencies, which provide additional levels of security for customers and protection for online betting site operators.

The future

It is in the nature of the internet that criminals will continue to look for ways to exploit loopholes and vulnerabilities. The good news for online betting customers is that the best betting operators are fully aware of the vital importance of security, and this well-regulated sector will continue to give high priority to keeping their customers’ personal and financial data secure.

