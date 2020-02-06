Upgrade to a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro for just $300 (normally $400)

If you’re still rocking an outdated PlayStation (we’re looking at you, Kevin) and desperately need an upgrade, Woot is currently blowing out the 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro at just $300 a whack. It usually sells at around $400.

The Pro takes the traditional PlayStation 4 to the next level thanks to 4K graphics, Boost Mode for older PS4 games, and HDR-compatibility. If you’re new to PlayStation, this will be an amazing intro console or even if you are looking to update from the standard version, there’s a lot to love here. Add to that the 1TB hard drive and you’ve got a console ready to game all season long.

While you’re at it, might as well snag a year of PlayStation Plus on discount, as well. This will give you access to online play and a selection of free games each month. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the console. That, or maybe a second controller.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.