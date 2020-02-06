Deals
Upgrade to a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro for just $300 (normally $400)
This pricing is similar to what we saw during Black Friday.
If you’re still rocking an outdated PlayStation (we’re looking at you, Kevin) and desperately need an upgrade, Woot is currently blowing out the 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro at just $300 a whack. It usually sells at around $400.
The Pro takes the traditional PlayStation 4 to the next level thanks to 4K graphics, Boost Mode for older PS4 games, and HDR-compatibility. If you’re new to PlayStation, this will be an amazing intro console or even if you are looking to update from the standard version, there’s a lot to love here. Add to that the 1TB hard drive and you’ve got a console ready to game all season long.
While you’re at it, might as well snag a year of PlayStation Plus on discount, as well. This will give you access to online play and a selection of free games each month. It’s the perfect accompaniment to the console. That, or maybe a second controller.
