Using a Bluetooth speaker to amplify the best sound for the money

Sound technology has come a long way, especially with regards to music and sound transmission. In the past, appliances such as magnetic tapes, graphophones, and gramophones were used to transmit sound. These devices had a poor sound quality which led to further evolution.

Compact disks and walkmans came into play and offered many advantages, such as the ability to store music. They were also smaller and portable. These were replaced by iPods and smartphones, which could download and stream music from the internet. They also came with speakers and were much preferred due to their ability to serve multiple functions.

Speakers have also evolved from the huge systems that existed to small and powerful speakers with amazing quality and the ability to be easily carried around. Bluetooth speakers are one of the greatest sound technology advancements. Here are a couple of reasons why Bluetooth speakers are necessary for this day and age.

Sound quality

Bluetooth speakers offer amazing sound quality which is usually better than the average smartphone and louder. They also offer a wide range of sounds such as bass, better clarity, the higher volume ranges, and can be easily adjusted to different sounds. They tend to have less distortion with higher volumes and make the perfect speakers for those who like playing their music really loud. This is because they have higher audio power making them able to transmit different watts without any difficulty.

Durability

Bluetooth speakers are designed to last and withstand harsh conditions. Most of them are water and dust-proof and can easily be carried along to your adventure in the woods or desert. They can be used alongside pools or at the beach as well. They are also hardy and are built to last. Most of them come with a warranty from their manufacturers and will outlive most of your regular speakers.

Multifunctional

As much as they are primarily used for transmitting sound, Bluetooth speakers can have additional flashlights and can even recharge your phone. Some Bluetooth speakers have inbuilt microphones which make it possible to receive phone calls.

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Portable

Bluetooth speakers come in different shapes and sizes and are usually easy to carry around. They are perfect for that party at the beach or out while camping with your friends. They are wireless and will provide the best company in the middle of nowhere.

Connectivity

One of the main reasons why Bluetooth speakers are a must-have is because they offer multiple connectivity options. Currently, music is accessed online through smart devices like phones, TVs, and tablets either by streaming or downloading. The speakers can be easily connected to the devices through Bluetooth. The connection is wireless and instant, and highly convenient. Most speakers also have USB portals and can be used to charge phones and other devices.

They are also very user-friendly and easy to operate. Some come with remote controls and are perfect for controlling from a distance. They can be comfortably used by people who are differently abled physically or otherwise. Those with higher EDR Enhanced Data Rate make it possible to connect your phone with the speaker from longer distances without interruption.

Bluetooth speakers can also be connected to other speakers for stereo effect.

Aesthetics

Bluetooth speakers are not only effective in transmitting sound but are also super cool. They come in different shapes, colors, and sizes and are very stylish. Levitating Bluetooth speakers, for instance, are very chic and classy, and very unique. They are the perfect item to add to spaces as they give such a powerful statement.

Affordable and Accessible

Bluetooth speakers come at different prices, and with that said, there is something for everyone. Prices vary depending on factors such as size, capacity, sound effects, among others. They are also easily accessible and can be easily purchased online and in stores near you.

In summary, Bluetooth speakers are the perfect solution for music lovers and those who listen to podcasts, audiobooks. They offer true value for money as they are easy to carry around and serve multiple functions. They are also durable and the perfect accessory for parties and hangouts. They come in all sizes and are very easy to carry around.

Most importantly, they offer excellent sound quality and uplift your space giving it a high-tech futuristic look. They also provide a healthier way of listening to your stuff without exposing your ears to loud noises that may be harmful to your hearing or even cause permanent hearing loss.

