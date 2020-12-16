Using tech to land more clients

Regardless of whether you are a freelancer, a contractor, or you run a small business, you need to know how to effectively land as many clients as you can. Having more customers is simply going to be an essential aspect of improving your finances and growing your business, and yet it is one of the most challenging things to try and achieve in any business or freelance job.

In this post, we are going to take a look at some of the ways in which you can use the latest technology to land more clients, so you can expect a brighter and fuller future for yourself and your clients.

Building Better Relationships

One of the major ways that you can get more clients is by simply making distinct improvements to the relationships you have with your current ones. This will mean that they are more likely to recommend your services to their friends and so on, and it’s one of the most valuable things you can focus on in any business, or as a freelancer or contractor. Plus, this is one of those things that you can make a lot easier through the use of the right kind of technology.

It all comes down to delivering the kind of service they expect. Whatever tech you are using should be in the service of this end, and if it is not helping you in this way, then you need to look into it to see whether there is something you need to change. You should also consider making use of some of the various CRM tools that exist, as these are going to be a positive way to engage with your customers so much more effectively, and will ensure that fewer customers fall off the radar of your care.

As you can see, tech can be helpful in building better relationships, which is itself invaluable in landing more clients in the future.

Analyzing Their Problems

Whatever it is that your customer comes to you for, you need to show that you are fully aware of what their basic problem is that they need help with. You also need to then demonstrate that you are the right person or company for that specific job. There are a lot of ways to do this, but do bear in mind that there are always going to be some useful and amazing technological solutions to analyzing your customer’s problems, and that in doing so you can make yourself look much more knowledgeable about what they want.

When you are updating or changing the tech you use, it might be worthwhile to bear this essential process in mind, as it can dictate what kind of technology you are likely to use and which you will get the most positive results from. This even includes any data-analyzing apps you use when you are planning out for a job, for instance. As you can see, it affects everything that might be relevant in your relationship with your clients’ problems.

Keeping In Contact

One of the things that can make you a much more attractive person or company to work with is when you are making a point of keeping in contact with your clients. The more you are able to do that, the more they will respect and trust you. That then means that you can expect to get more work from them in the future, but also that they are more likely to recommend you to a number of the people they know too. Clearly, this is one of the most valuable things you should be focusing on trying to build good relationships with your clients and gain new ones.

So how can technology help you here? There are so many ways. First of all, you should make sure that you are easily contactable in return by utilizing as many different kinds of technical communication as you can – from email to text to WhatsApp and beyond, perhaps even including video conferencing software. You should also consider using scheduling software to remind you when to contact people for check-ups and check-ins, which can be an important part of a dedicated service.

Beyond that, you should also bear in mind that using tech in the right way can make it easier for you to send out marketing to clients. That is something that comes under this umbrella of keeping in contact, but it is also its own thing, which is why we are going to look at it separately.

Marketing

The whole process of marketing is not one that you can easily afford to overlook. If you are keen to grow your business and gain as many clients as possible, then a strong marketing process is going to be central to that. There is so much that you need to remember as you try to market yourself or your company, but one thing to bear in mind is that there are plenty of technological aids that you can make use of along the way.

One of the simplest is that which we inferred above: you can use email marketing to keep in contact with clients and remind them that you are there and that you offer the services you offer. That can be a great way to get back in touch with previous clients for further sales and services. You can also use technology in a variety of ways to market yourself to new clients, which is going to help you in developing and growing your business profoundly.

There are a lot of ways you can do that. Whether you want to take to social media and spread the word about your services that way, or whether you are keen to simply send out messages to contacts through WhatsApp, you will find that this is something you can always do to help your business grow, and keep your client base getting larger too. Make sure you don’t overlook these essential aspects of marketing yourself, as it really is important to focus on.

You can also use options like SEO, which we are going to look at again shortly, to try and gain more traffic online, which can often result in many more people hearing about your services and trying to find out more about you.

Creating Estimates

If you are working as a contractor or a freelancer, you will know that one of the most important parts of keeping your customers on your side, and providing a useful pre-sale service, is ensuring that you can give them an accurate estimate. This is very often the difference between making that sale and not, so it is clearly a very valuable part of the process that you need to be thinking about. Without being able to make clear and honest estimates, you are going to struggle to get those people to become true clients.

Of course, by now you won’t be too surprised that this process is also something that you can improve upon through the use of the appropriate technology. Your main tool here is going to be something like an invoice app, through which you can carry out all the estimations of costs and so on that might be relevant, and then work out what kind of price you are likely able to charge. Very often, this will help you to land a job on the spot, and the more you are able to do this, the more clients you are going to get on board.

Learning More About Your Customers

As we have alluded to earlier, the more that you can learn about your customers, the more likely it is that you can build a good relationship with them. You will also, therefore, be considerably more likely to land work with them and to gain a good reputation in the future too. You can use technology to learn more about your customers in some interesting and powerful ways, and very often the most successful individuals and companies are those who are going the extra mile to carry out these kinds of calculations.

Using various mobile applications, you can find out what people in your area are searching for when they are looking for the kinds of services you offer. That information can be like gold, in that you can use it to tailor your marketing in such a way that you are more likely to be found online. This is the SEO practice that all businesses and freelancers need to be thinking about doing, and it’s something that you should consider an absolutely essential part of your process of gaining more clients.

So there we have some of the major ways in which you can use technology to land more clients. As long as you follow the advice set out above, you should find that you can get many more clients in no time at all. As a result, your business will grow and you will find much more success coming your way in no time.

