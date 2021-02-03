Valorant’s stealthy new agent – why you should be excited about Yoru

It goes without saying that a hero shooter is only as good as its heroes. And Valorant is no different. With Valorant Episode 1 making its theatrical debut, Riot took the chance to release their third post-release agent—Yoru.

This came after a host of leaks had fans all eagerly awaiting the moment, they could know for sure that all the tantalizing new abilities they had seen would be coming into the game. And, thankfully, Your released as we had imagined adding an exciting amount of frenetic, teleporting, and stealthy possibilities into the game.

Abilities

As streamer and Valorant icon AverageJonas puts it; “his toolkit is unlike any we have seen before”, which should get you excited if you weren’t already. His abilities are as follows:

C – Fakeout: Equip an echo which mimics the sound of footsteps when activated, and fire it to send the echo forward. The alt fire places the echo in place.

E – Gatecrash: Equip to harness a rift tether, fire to send this out in a forward direction or alt fire to place this in a static location, then activate to teleport to that tether’s location.

Q – Blindside: When equipped rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality, fire to throw the fragment activating a flash when it collides with a hard surface.

X – Dimensional Rift: Equip a mask which lets you see between dimensions, fire to launch Your into the other dimension where you are unable to be seen or affected by enemies.

In short; Yoru’s kit is sure to shake things up adding a whole wealth of new espionage options into the already nail biting matches.

For fans of Overwatch the combination of Dimensional Rift and Gatecrash may seem to somewhat reflect the kit of the infamous hacker Sombra, who was also a hero added after release.

As players get to grips with the new synergies and counters that Yoru’s unique playstyle brings into the game, why not consider getting ahead by boosting your ranks in Valorant with ElDorado.gg.

Viability

While Yoru’s high mobility and capacity to dupe players may initially seem overpowered it’s also easy to conceive that these abilities will take a while to master, before players can get any real value from his kit.

This is mainly due to the fact that although his abilities may easily get you into a good flanking position to pull some game-changing plays, without proper co-ordination it’s more than likely that those lonely flanks will result in death.

That means that although Yoru may feel great to play solo, one shouldn’t underestimate how much a mobile flanker like him needs to coordinate with the rest of the team to get any true value.

More Agents to Come

Around its release date, Riot Games made its plans to release six new agents per year eminently clear. And seeing as we’re six months in, and have received three agents thus far, they seem to be holding up to that claim which initially seemed so bold.

Thus, it’s fair to assume that there will be another new hero on the horizon—but we’ll just have to wait and see who they are, and if they will shake up the game like Yoru surely will in the coming months.

