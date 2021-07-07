VideoDuke : A video downloader for all

Downloading videos online is fun, but only when you have access to the right means to download. With multi-featured video downloading applications online, confusion is unavoidable, but the majority have cast their votes in favor of VideoDuke. It is an HD video downloader app for Mac, and believe it or not, it has it all to satiate your downloading needs.

VideoDuke is tremendous; you know why everyone is saying so, simply because it has too much to offer to its users. Using this video downloading tool you can download not just the videos, but also audio files, and also convert the video files into audio format. Learn the details below;

Download MP3 – VideoDuke works in two modes, advance mode and simple mode. The simple mode allows you to download the video file by copying the URL, but while you use the advance mode you get to see the availability of MP3 files on various websites you visit, which you could eventually save to your device.

– VideoDuke works in two modes, advance mode and simple mode. The simple mode allows you to download the video file by copying the URL, but while you use the advance mode you get to see the availability of MP3 files on various websites you visit, which you could eventually save to your device. Convert files – This intelligent video download tool allows you to convert the video file in audio format, which is a very rare feature as far as other video down loaders are considered. For converting, open the video link using the VideoDuke app, click on tab “Audio”, click “download” button, and there you go! Your YouTube video file is now saved in MP3 audio format.

– This intelligent video download tool allows you to convert the video file in audio format, which is a very rare feature as far as other video down loaders are considered. For converting, open the video link using the VideoDuke app, click on tab “Audio”, click “download” button, and there you go! Your YouTube video file is now saved in MP3 audio format. Extract audio– For extracting audio from a video file, VideoDuke is people’s first choice. This tool allows you to perform multiple functions at once, including saving just the audio file instead of the entire video for a particular track. All you need to do is, browse directly for audio from the app, extract .mp3 audio from .mp4 and you are good to go.

Travel with your favorite movies, TV shows, and cartoons!

This amazing video downloader mac is one stop for all entertainment needs, why just short videos or sound tracks, using the VideoDuke app you can download the entire movies, TV shows of your choice and watch it on the go, even when you lack an internet connection. The advanced mode in VideoDuke application allows you to download audio, artwork, subtitles, and even JavaScript for that matter, and that’s purely amazing. Here’s how you’ll be able to download;

Download and install VideoDuke that is of course the first step to start using this multi-purpose video downloading tool.

You need to have the paid version for the tool, which is the only way to use the advance mode of this downloader.

Next step includes navigation to the source website, example Netflix, for your favorite TV show.

Copy URL for the TV show you wish to download, paste the same into the search tab of VideoDuke for downloading.

Click download, VideoDuke will automatically start rendering the video, which will eventually appear in the video tab. Furthermore, while saving you will get a chance to select the resolution and file type depending on your preferences.

The downloaded video shall appear in the app’s downloads folder.

Friendly yet professional!

Video downloaders used by professionals are usually not user-friendly, a person needs to have the proper training to use the tool. Are you under the same impression until now? If yes, you need to rethink it, and find yourself VideoDuke to do the rest. VideoDuke offers multiple features to its users, it is user-friendly, requires comparatively lesser space on your Mac, and never disappoints you when you are in a hurry. We are saying so because;

VideoDuke can be used as an alternative for your web browser, which means, you can directly search for the desired videos from this app. You don’t necessarily have to always copy the URL from one website and paste it on the other. Search via VideoDuke.

This tool allows quick access to different websites, or you can say one click access. Go to the main app window and with just a single click, get to the source websites like YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo etc.

Another feature allows you to bookmark your most used web pages. This saves you a lot of time and energy, because don’t forget, we are focusing on quick results.

You will always have access to take a look to the history of VideoDuke downloads. This once again allows quick actions.

You can conveniently integrate the VideoDuke app from your favorite web browser, and add to its bookmarks, this helps you avoid hassled clicks.

VideoDuke has made its special place in the online world, and people who have once used it know the real quality of the product. This video downloading app may first appear to be a bit expensive, but believe the experts, the convenience, and multiple features make it a must-have.

