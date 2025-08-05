Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Elon Musk has announced that Vine, the once-popular app known for six-second looping videos, might be making a comeback, at least partially.

Over the weekend, Musk revealed that the video archive for Vine, which many believed had been deleted, was actually found.

Now, the team behind X (Twitter) is working on giving users access to that old content.

Vine was like an early version of TikTok , letting users create short, looping video clips. Twitter bought Vine in 2012 for $30 million, hoping to grow its video presence.

But things didn’t go as planned. In 2016, Twitter stopped allowing new Vine uploads, and by 2017, the app was completely shut down.

Although a user archive stuck around for a while, it eventually faded away, and Vine disappeared from app stores.

Despite its shutdown, Vine still holds a special place in internet history.

Funny or iconic Vine clips still circulate online, especially on YouTube, and many internet celebrities got their big break through the platform. So, it never truly died in people’s memories.

After buying Twitter in 2022, Musk floated the idea of reviving Vine, even running a poll on the app. Around 70% of respondents wanted it back.

Some engineers were reportedly assigned to the project, but nothing ever came of it until now.

Grok Imagine is AI Vine!



Btw, we recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2025

However, Musk’s current focus might be shifting. In the same post about the Vine archive, he promoted a new feature from Grok AI called “Grok Imagine,” which lets users create short videos with AI.

He even called it “AI Vine,” hinting that he sees the future of video in AI-generated content rather than human-made clips.

So, while the Vine archive may come back online, it’s unclear whether Musk plans a full reboot of the app.

Some believe the announcement might just be a way to promote Grok AI, not an actual return of Vine. Only time will tell whether the original spirit of Vine will truly be revived.

Do you think reviving Vine’s archive will bring back nostalgia and help preserve internet culture? Or is this just Musk’s way of promoting his AI video features rather than a genuine comeback? Tell us below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.

