ViralRace review: Best place to buy real Instagram followers & likes

Buying Instagram followers and likes isn’t a new concept. In fact, since the platform’s launch in 2010, there have been companies trying to get their hands in the lucrative market of Instagram growth tools. While there are plenty of legitimate services for this kind of “assisted growth”, for everyone there are a dozen scams.

This is the reason most users shy away from Instagram growth tools, but today I’d like to take a look at something different; something legitimate. ViralRace is an online marketplace that offers likes, views, and followers at great prices and is completely secure.

You won’t have to worry about any scams here; ViralRace has thousands of satisfied customers to back up their reputation, thousands of positive reviews, and plenty of options for new users. In this article, I’ll discuss why I chose to buy followers and likes, my experience with ViralRace, and why your Instagram account can benefit from this great service.

An Increasingly Competitive Platform

Instagram is a social media platform that’s seen exponential growth since its launch in 2010. Facebook acquired the company for one billion dollars in 2012, merging the two biggest social media platforms on the planet to form a powerhouse of marketing opportunity and reach.

With Facebook accounts spanning nearly one-third of the planet and active Instagram users accounting for nearly one-third of the US population at 100+ million, it’s safe to say these platforms aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

With so many users at any given time, the competition between brands, influencers, and everyday accounts has never been more fierce. Brands now have the ability to reach users across the globe with the click of a button, and ensuring your content has a spot among those millions of other accounts is nothing less than a challenge.

The old days of growing an account manually by sharing and liking other pages’ content are being pushed into the halls of antiquity by technology and tools like ViralRace.

Nowadays, you need some help getting your content to that coveted discovery page or to be able to boast the #trending hashtag. Tools like ViralRace can help you get to the top quicker without putting your entire account at risk with bots or fake followers.

Buying Likes and Followers?

The concept of buying likes and followers is foreign to most Instagram users. The average Instagram user probably won’t need to worry about boosting their followers, unless they’re planning on becoming a well-renowned influencer on the platform.

These services are reserved for those brands, influencers, and content creators who need their products to reach a wider audience. The more followers you have, likes you get on posts, and views you get per video, the more reach you’ll have, and the better your brand will perform. The better your brand performs, the higher your profits will be; it’s that simple.

Getting your content in front of millions isn’t always the easiest task. That’s why buying followers and likes is somewhat of a “shortcut”, though without the negative connotation. As long as you’re buying from a legitimate service like ViralRace, you’ll get 100% real followers and likes delivered to your account from active users.

These users are predisposed to enjoy your content, so the value they bring to the table is exponentially greater than a bot or fake account.

What Is ViralRace?

If you haven’t guessed already, ViralRace is an online marketplace where you can purchase likes, views, and followers for your Instagram page. The site is one of the best services in the industry, with three different services, over a dozen packages to choose from, and a reputation that speaks of excellence in both customer service and service quality.

In a world full of scam artists and unreliable services, there’s ViralRace; the number one place to meet all of your Instagram growth needs.

If you’re still not convinced, you can ask the over 20,000 satisfied customers that ViralRace has already served. With over 5,000 positive reviews on the site alone, it’s easy to see exactly what makes ViralRace’s customers so happy. Instant Instagram growth is hard to come by without putting your account at risk, but ViralRace delivers in style.

You’ll get access to 24/7 support anytime you purchase a package with ViralRace, so your questions will always be answered promptly and accurately.

Why I Chose ViralRace

I personally chose ViralRace for my Instagram account not only for the customer service but for the results that I saw in just a few short hours. Whether you purchase 100 followers or 10,000, your results are delivered at your leisure.

If you want overnight growth, you can choose the instant option; if you’d rather let your followers be delivered over the course of a few weeks, you can choose gradual delivery for a more natural look. Either way, you’ll get 100% followers delivered to your account who will engage with your content.

Besides offering great services, ViralRace also has some excellent prices. Below, you’ll find descriptions of all three services and their associated costs so you can be the judge; but I think you’ll find their prices to be quite competitive.

Likes

Instagram likes help boost your content’s credibility and sparks the curiosity of would-be followers. When you need content to reach a lot of people quickly, getting as many likes on the post as possible is the way to do it. You can buy likes for your Instagram content at ViralRace, starting at just $2.99 for 100. Take a look for yourself: https://viralrace.com/buy-instagram-likes. You can buy as many as 50,000 likes for your Instagram account on the website.

All likes come from real users, offer 24/7 support, have a high retention rate from engaging users, and can be delivered instantly.

Followers

Gaining more followers expands your brand’s reach and shows potential customers that plenty of people support what you’re doing. The more followers you have, the more your posts will be seen, and the more credibility your brand and your content will have on the social media platform.

ViralRace offers several followers packages which start at $2.99 for 100 and go all the way up to 10,000 followers for $99.99. Those are some of the best prices in the industry, especially considering the fact that these are real users.

Views

Are your Instagram video views falling well short of your target? No problem! ViralRace can help you boost those numbers and increase the engagement from followers on your posts. With ViralRace, you can acquire up to 50,000 views from real users for only $249.99. There are several other options available as well for smaller pages and budgets.

Increased Engagement and Retention

With real Instagram users viewing, following, and liking your content, your engagement and retention rates will both increase. Why does this matter? It’s simple. Even if you have 500,000 followers, if only 15% of them interact with your posts, you’re only appealing to 75,000 of those 500,000; and those aren’t great odds. Engagement also adds a certain level of credibility to your content.

When potential followers or customers see that other customers are commenting and interacting with your post, it shows them that people are truly interested in your brand. Comments can actually go a long way in convincing a new person to follow your page or purchase your products/services.

The more your followers interact with and retain the information from your content, the better your account will perform, the more shared and liked your posts will be, and the more people you’ll reach overall. When followers like your content, they’re more likely to share it with their friends and family, furthering your reach and increasing the likelihood of gaining new followers.

Your Account Will Prosper

My account activity nearly tripled within the first few months of using ViralRace, and if I need followers, likes, or views again, you can bet I’ll be buying them from this online marketplace. You simply can’t beat high-quality followers and real people.

A bot can’t comment on the subtle beauty of your newest clothing line, or the intricacy of your latest creation. Real people create real results, so don’t settle for less when you’re boosting your account.

The Take-Away

As far as Instagram growth tools go, I highly recommend ViralRace. From impeccable customer service and a reputation backed by 20,000+ happy customers and over 5,000 positive reviews, to a variety of products and services designed to fit any budget, the service offers everything you’ll need to boost your account to the heights you’ve always wanted.

ViralRace’s checkout process is secure, and you’ll never have to give up your Instagram password in order to use the services. Your information is safe, and you’ll be sent only 100% real people to follow, like, and view your content. You can’t replace real people. ViralRace stands by its promises and delivers some of the best products and prices on the market.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: