Visionstate’s WANDA streamlines commercial restroom maintenance

Home automation is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT is helping industries across the world make significant strides, even in areas that people wouldn’t typically associate with the technology.

As author Maciej Kranz puts it, “The primary goal of IoT is to solve business problems, not to deliver a cool project or new technology.”

One unlikely area that IoT is transforming is commercial restrooms, like those found in hospitals, airports, shopping malls, and sports arenas.

With the help of sensors, restroom notification systems, and other IoT devices, washrooms are becoming cleaner and more hygienic than ever before. From touchless faucets to automatic flushers and soap dispensers, the use of technology can dramatically improve not only health and hygiene; it can also measure efficient restroom cleaning and customer satisfaction.

Implementing smart restroom management systems and wireless smart sensors in buildings can act as the ears and eyes of the facilities’ management operations. For example, smart toilet systems, which are equipped with sensors, can track how heavily used the toilets are. These systems can alert the maintenance crew when a toilet needs to be cleaned.

WANDA, an IoT device produced by Visionstate Corp. (VIS tsx), is designed to do just that. Since its inception, Visionstate has expanded WANDA’s footprint throughout North America and several international markets, and the software is quickly becoming a hub for data-related smart washroom solutions.

WANDA, which stands for Washroom Attendant Notification Digital Aid, is a 15-inch device that collects data from sensors, customer alerts, and staff cleaning activities. The device itself is a wall-mounted, touch-screen solution that allows patrons of a restroom to send an alert to janitorial staff if there is an issue within the facility; for example, a clogged toilet or an empty soap dispenser.

An expanding list of facilities has added WANDA to their washrooms and high traffic locations, including a Toronto-based academic health science center, the Edmonton International Airport, and an Alberta hospital, among other locations.

CEO John Putters commented:

“We are gladly welcoming these recent additions to a growing number of hospitals adopting our state-of-the-art technology to ensure they provide the most exemplary customer and patient service.”

While the future of restrooms is heading toward IoT and smart devices, as a whole, the facilities management industry is also being disrupted by innovative concepts using artificial intelligence.

Broadly, facilities management focuses on the proper operation of every aspect of a building to deliver a cost-effective environment for its occupants. This includes areas like security, building inspection; cleaning, and equipment maintenance, among other areas important to the occupancy of industrial properties, office buildings, and large arenas.

In the future, drones will be used to assess a building’s facade and could potentially aid in completing jobs in hard to reach places, such as window washing. Now, a job that typically requires three workers could be done by one person operating the drone.

Additionally, sensor technology could measure the air quality within a given space or building and use the data to adjust the air ventilation or heating system accordingly. The use of artificial intelligence can be implemented in buildings that are looking to increase security measures at entry, including facial recognition for building access control.

In the near future, IoT development will focus on collecting data from new and existing sensors that further solidifies smart technology as a hub of data for facility managers. With technological advances like WANDA, facilities management is becoming attainable at the touch of a button, improving customer satisfaction and increasing revenue for businesses who use the software.

