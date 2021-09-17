Walmart somehow already has Apple’s 2021 iPad discounted down to $299

Apple recently unveiled the new 2021 10.2-inch iPad during its California Streaming event. While it is a successor to the 2020 tablet, the new model will offer several features that were recently only available on the iPad Pro. The best part about it is that you can preorder the 2021 iPad from Walmart and save $30.

The retailer is offering a $30 discount for the base model of the new iPad, taking its price down from $329 to $299. The tablet includes 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Apple has included several advanced features in the 2021 iPad, including Center Stage, which enables the front-facing camera to track you during video calls. Also included is support for accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

If you want to take advantage of the $30 discount offered by Walmart, keep in mind that the products will only be available for shipping after the September 24, 2021 release date. The retailer estimates that the products will arrive around the 29th of September. Click the button below for more information.

