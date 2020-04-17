Western Digital is blowing out 256GB SanDisk microSD cards at just $40 a pop

Are you running out of storage space on your Nintendo Switch, camera, or essentially any other device that features a MicroSD slot? Is your smartphone’s library filling up with videos and pictures rather quickly? Trust us; we’ve all been there – it happens.

Thankfully, the easiest solution to this problem is a simple microSD card. If you’re looking to buy one or need to pick up a spare, you can score this 256GB MicroSD directly from Western Digital for just $40.

If you don’t need one of these now, chances are at some point down the line, you will. So you might as well get one the cheap as opposed to paying the full price later. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.