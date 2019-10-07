What are the most sought-after digital jobs and why?

Over the last few years, the number of jobs in digital tech has risen following increased modern-day digitalization. As a result of greater online platforms emerging, employment opportunities have expanded.

With websites and, more specifically, their structure, becoming central to the long-term successes of global corporations, the market has generated vast competition regarding employment within crucial aspects of digital design.

Due to that fact, we’re going to look at some of the most highly sought-after digital jobs, along with also considering why they are growing increasingly important to digital companies.

Web Developer

While their importance has never been in doubt, with over 4.33 billion people now online according to Statista, website developers have become far more crucial in organizing a wide range of the fundamental foundations of digital platforms.

Website development, as a concept, is responsible for various elements including general programming, network security, server configuration and much more. Moreover, first impressions are vital, especially given that the majority of contemporary marketplaces are continuing to expand, thus generating more competitive industries. In turn, web developers are of enormous importance to online businesses as they can, from a professional standpoint, make their platform stand out from their competitors, and ultimately create a positive reaction among users.

As already touched upon, first impressions count in the online world, and having a clear, well-structured website is essential in ensuring that prospective customers don’t disconnect before even browsing the site. Although many digitalized businesses have a core purpose, they often use their platform to convey additional information to the consumer.

Comparison sites like Fashiola and Compovie, which operate within the fashion and film industries, seek to employ web developers to integrate more extensive material in an organized manner. Additionally, platform review sites within the online casino market, such as https://www.casinos.info/en/, present a lot of information including available customer support, bonuses, payment providers, promotions, software providers and more, across a wide range of different casinos. Through displaying a clear layout, prospective gamers can conveniently and promptly choose an online platform, which, in turn, emphasizes the effect that a clear, concise and easily accessible website can have on user engagement.

User Experience Designer

Aside from web developers, user experience designers have also become instrumental following the recent growth in digitalization. Within the industry, they are generally referred to as UX designers, and, primarily, they oversee various features of the digital platform, including interface design and usability. In terms of what they bring to a company, user experience designers, much like web developers, seek to make websites appeal to users through meticulously-planned designs. In a recent survey by Hubspot, it was discovered that over 75 percent of respondents claimed that the most important element of a website surrounded how easy it was to use.

Furthermore, according to Career Foundry, even after the initial design period, and following the launch of the website, UX designers remain integral throughout the website’s existence. Upon gathering feedback, the highly-sought-after user-focussed designers are then tasked with making further refinements and releases, in addition to studying analytics. Even though their precise role can vary from one project to another, the design process itself is one that never ends, with further updates always necessary as the market continues to grow and evolve.

Virtual Reality Designer

Despite being in development for many, many years, virtual reality software has been having a monumental impact on the future of technology in recent years, as illustrated here. Alongside being used in the video game sector, computer-simulated environments are expanding into, for example, the education, health and fashion markets, making designers valuable assets to forward-thinking companies. With VR approaches becoming increasingly common within a wide array of business sectors, virtual reality designers are central to improving user interactions.

Crucially, virtual reality designers seek to integrate immersive, computer-enhanced real-world experiences into contemporary markets, and, as a result, the field has become the home to one of the most sought-after jobs. Through using the very latest 3D computer modeling programs, the role seeks to modernize how users interact with online platforms. Virtual reality has proved that it already has the capabilities to succeed in the ever-developing modern world, and while there remain many challenges ahead, designers are at the forefront of the continued business progression, due to the technological element being one of the fastest-growing on the market.

The Future Competition is Only Likely to Get Stronger

Following the rise of the digital era, the competition for success and skilled employees in highly-sought-after roles is only likely to grow stronger in the foreseeable future. As accessible user interfaces and immersive environments all appear necessary to sustaining a well-connected consumer base, their importance will be fundamental to the long-term approaches of digital platforms. Ultimately, web developers, UX, and virtual reality designers are central to growing customer relations and interactions, while also expanding into markets that look well-placed for continued future progress.

