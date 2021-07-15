What can cause potential customers to turn away from your site?

You could have a fantastic business model and be ready to offer your products or services to your customers. However, those sales just aren’t coming in. Why not?

There is a strong chance that your site might not be up to par. Here are some of the reasons why potential customers might decide to turn away from your site rather than stay around and see what you have to offer.

Slow Load Times

One of the first things will always be a slow load time. Humans can be extremely impatient, and if a page takes more than a couple of seconds to appear, we begin to think about clicking off and looking elsewhere. Therefore, it is incredibly important that you focus on the load time of your site – whether that means looking into CSS image resize solutions, reducing HTTP calls, or changing some of the widgets on your site.

Site speed can be a fickle thing. One moment, everything could be loading perfectly with no issues. The next you could be seeing some serious lags coming your way. It is incredibly important that you stay on top of your site development as much as you can. Monitor it closely and make improvements where you can so that you know everything will run as smoothly as possible. Widgets can frequently need updating or could even become obsolete. Nothing will make your website slow down faster.

Poor Site Security

Right up there with a slow load speed is site security. More often than not, a browser won’t even allow a user access to a site with poor security. You need to make sure that yours follows the latest guidance and protocols, and that you have a site that is always safe and secure from threats that your customers might face.

You need to ensure that you always have a valid SSL certificate, and that you are taking other steps to improve the security of your site. If you are collecting personal and financial data from your customers, you need to ensure that you have a high level of encryption in place. Few things will make your reputation as a business tank faster than a leak of this valuable information.

No Mobile Optimization

Nowadays, the vast majority of internet users will be browsing on their phone rather than a laptop or some other form of computer. Therefore, you need to make sure that you are accommodating their needs at your site. It should either be built for mobile users from the beginning or should at least be optimized for their use.

There are several approaches that you can take when creating a site that is compatible with mobile devices, but you do need to make sure that there are some basics in place. Try to keep links easy to click, and remember that it is easier to hide a menu behind a pop-up than to have it always present on the screen. With a little work, you should be able to create a brilliant site that you know is going to work well whether you are on your phone or browsing on a laptop.

Confusing Layout

You need to make sure that you nail the layout of your website. Start from the homepage and think about all the different pages that you will need. Having a small section detailing your company history, another with contact information, and ones for each of your products or services are all musts. It can also be a good idea to include a blog for maximum SEO impact.

You then need to make sure that you are smartly linking all of these pages together. Think about the route you would want to take to find a piece of information. How quickly can you find it? If it is something important like the customer service email, you need to make sure that it is accessible and not buried behind several other pages. If a customer feels like they are going in circles, they are likely to click away angrily and abandon any query they wish to make – and it might have been something simple to fix!

Think from the Customer’s Perspective

It can be easy to look at your site and just see what you have created. However, you can then run the risk of missing all of the issues and little things that could actually cause a customer to decide that they do not want to collaborate with you.

Going in and considering things from the perspective of the customer can be incredibly useful here. You need to make sure that the site works perfectly at every level. More often than not, it will be a small fix in the back end that you need to address. Create a site that shows off your business perfectly and that customers want to spend time on.

