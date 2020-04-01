What is a cell phone repeater and how do they work?

From running our businesses to staying in touch with friends and family, we depend on our cell phones more today than ever before. Sometimes with too much traffic on the network, cell service can drop a call or keep you from connecting at all. When you’re in the middle of an important task or call, you can’t afford to lose your cellphone connection!

What can you do to improve the strength of your cellular connection? You need a cell phone repeater. A simple device can help you maintain the signal strength you need to handle every task you do from a mobile device.

What is a signal repeater? How does it work? Keep reading to learn how a cell repeater can improve your cellular life!

Why Is My Cell Signal Weak?

Even with our current advances in cell phone technology, signal distribution, and the number of towers we have today, plenty of circumstances can disrupt your cell signal.

Different types of building materials, wall thickness, and over-saturation of the network in a highly-populated area can cause cell service to suffer. Your service at home can struggle if you have a metal roof, thick trees surrounding your house, or multiple users using their phones at the same time.

Switching to a different cell service provider might not solve the problem since many providers use the same towers. The strength coming from the tower isn’t the issue: it’s the disruption to the signal after it leaves the tower.

What is a Cell Repeater?

It’s not the same cell phone over and over. A cell repeater is a system that uses an amplifier to add power to your cell phone reception. Utilizing a signal booster involves three core components to find and strengthen your connection to the signal coming from your service provider’s tower.

A typical booster system includes:

A reception antenna. This small device can mount to the outside of your home or the roof of a vehicle if you need to be on the road. The antenna communicates with the nearest cell tower with service from your provider (Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, etc.).

The signal booster. This component amplifies the cell signal received by the reception antenna.

One (or more) rebroadcast antennas. Place this antenna indoors or inside your vehicle to rebroadcast the boosted signal by communicating with your phone or other cellular devices.

Think of a cell signal booster like a magnifying glass. The components work together to take an existing cell signal and magnify it, so that’s it strong enough to recognize and work better for your phone and other mobile devices connected to your signal.

Why Do I Need a Cell Signal Repeater?

If your phone frequently drops calls, live in a remote area, or you work in a building that has poor cell phone reception, you could benefit from a cell signal repeater—but those aren’t the only uses!

You can also benefit from a mobile repeater if you:

Travel frequently or work from your car

Spend time vacationing in an RV

Enjoy time on the lake or off the coast in your boat

Run your business from home

A cell signal repeater allows you to use your phone almost anywhere, from the middle of the lake to your home office. When you have to depend on your cell service to make a call, your cell booster helps a weak signal come through for you.

Are There Any Other Benefits?

Yes! A signal booster isn’t only about making sure you can connect when you need it most. Cell boosters have other benefits, too! When not connected to wifi, relying on your cell service with a booster you’ll notice:

Better audio quality for voice calls

Faster uploads and downloads for data

Fewer dead zones where you can’t find a signal

Longer cellphone battery life after a charge

Texts and voicemails arrive with less delay

When your cellphone isn’t working so hard to connect and maintain a signal, many aspects of your usage improve! A cell booster provides more signal strength for everyone on your network. This reduces competition for the same weak signal, along with reduced effort for your phones to maintain a connection.

When your phone doesn’t have to work as hard, your phone tasks move quicker, and the battery lasts longer!

How Do I Choose a Cell Repeater?

Different cell repeaters help in different ways. To get the best benefits from your cell signal booster, choose one that meets your specific needs.

Cell signal boosters are dependable and can work well in a variety of weather and temperature conditions. You’ll find a range of price points and features for just about any type of booster. Check the details to make sure the booster fits your needs, including:

Operating on your cell phone network (4g, 5g, etc.)

Providing the amount of boost you need (60db, 70db, etc.)

Covering the size of the room or space (square footage, number of rooms, etc.)

Boosting coverage for single or multiple users

Directional cell signal reception (omnidirectional, directional, panel)

It might seem complicated to choose the right booster system, but if you focus on these few details above, you’ll narrow down the options and find exactly what you need.

Plus, installation for a cell repeater is fast and simple. In most cases, just plug in the components, follow the setup instructions, and watch your cell signal grow! Test your improved cell signal and confirm that other users can see an improvement in the strength and speed of the signal on their devices, as well.

Enjoy a Boost From the Right Cell Phone Repeater!

Don’t resign yourself to a weak signal or a life of dropped phone calls. With the right cell phone repeater, you’ll improve your productivity and expand where and how you can work from your cellular devices!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: