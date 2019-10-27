What is automated trading?

Forex trading has taken an entirely new direction with the advent of software-based trading routines. These are typically based on a programmed set of rules that execute trades on your behalf, thus keeping hurdles like emotion management out of the picture. In Layman terms, automated trading allows you to define specific rules that govern the functioning of the software placing trades.

This method is inherently beneficial to those who can’t devote a considerable chunk of time to trading ventures. Although you rely on the software to perform trading, know that there remains a whole lot that you need to be mindful of. This article narrows down to understanding automated trading systems and how they can help you ease the cumbersome process of Forex trading.

How to start automated trading

In order to become a successful automated trader, you need to have sufficient knowledge of the financial market. This includes trading skills related to Forex and a detailed understanding of parameters that impact the market. Additionally, you also need to be well-versed in quantitative skills that will assist you in figuring out working strategies and models.

Moreover, automated traders also need to equip themselves with the understanding of coding languages used to program models. So, if you want to step into algorithmic trading, you must gather ample knowledge about these aspects so that you can have a safety net ready before taking the plunge.

How does it work

Firstly, you need to examine current market trends so that coming up with a currency pair becomes convenient. A reliable automated Forex trading platform will provide you with ample information about price fluctuations, instability patterns, and also relevant news that might influence your trades. Subsequently, it becomes essential to chalk out a trading strategy for which you will be designing a model.

While at it, remain watchful for secure backtesting routines so that you can effectively minimize the risk. This turns out to be a handy way to understand how profitable your decided trading strategy is when tested against actual market data. Also, consider signing up for a reputable trading platform that not only facilitates a seamless trading routine but also aids you with the desired assistance. This way, you can leverage the technological advantages of utilizing a software-based trading system in order to churn out maximum returns.

Future of algorithmic trading

Accounting to rapid upheavals in data analytics and immense technological advancements, automated trading has now taken over a prominent trading volume. While developed countries have already witnessed these volumes to rise as high as 80%, developing nations are also majorly shifting towards algorithmic trading platforms.

Traders no longer have to place trades manually as software carries out this bit without any intervention needed. However, it’s suggested to keep assessing your trades while these are being executed so as to pick any anomalies beforehand. With increasing technology adoption, automated trading is only going to bag more trading volume across the world.

