What is CE certification testing?

A CE certificate is a requirement for all products manufactured in the European Union and covered by one or more EU Directives, as well as for sales of products in non-EU countries within the EU. The CE mark is a mark of conformity with the European Union’s New Approach Directive, which indicates that the product it is attached to is healthy and safe for humans, animals, and the environment. It is not possible for a product that falls within the scope of one or more of the New Approach Directives now found number 25 to enter the EU market without the CE Marking.

The EU has launched a CE certification program to make trade between member countries, This way easier and cheaper. This means that the manufacturer claims that its products comply with the minimum legal requirements set by EU directives in the area of health and safety. Customers often see the CE mark on one product meeting the specified minimum standards, thus indicating an indication of minimum quality that may be missing from another product.

The European Union has taken some steps to facilitate the free movement of goods throughout the European Union (EU) and the European Free Trade Area (EFTA). Some of these actions are known as the New Approach Guidelines. The New Approach Guidelines provide control over product design and, above all, aim to harmonize across Europe concerning product safety. The directive covers a wide range of products, including toys, medical devices, and pressure devices.

The main goal is to ensure that the product is well designed and safe for the user. In Europe, where the New Approach Directive applies, manufacturers are required to affix the CE mark to their products. CE Certification testing being a requirement for CE marking may vary from Directive to Directive, even within the same Directive.

Products with CE mark; This is an indication that the product complies with EU directives and norms. For example, electrical products are required to comply with the European Union Low Voltage Directive and the EMC Directive. A product can fall in more than one direction. With the CE marking, the manufacturer certifies that the product meets basic safety requirements and does not harm the environment or people, which replaces the product as a passport, making it easy to trade on the European market.

What documents are required for CE Certificate Application?

According to the new directive from the EU, the products are now classified according to the risks they carry. Since the products are evaluated according to the risk groups in the CE certification process, various methods are followed in this process. For a company to be able to affix the CE mark to its products, it must be included in the low-risk group.

The statement to be issued by the producing company (ie CE Certificate) guarantees that the product brings safety to life and property, is not harmful to human health, does not harm the environment, and prioritizes energy saving. No other documents are required for a CE Certificate. On the other hand, if the product carries a high risk, the company must apply to the approval body and request a product assessment.

Before this process, the manufacturer must create a technical file and send it to the notifying body. The approval body will then see in the technical document the general description of the product, the study drawings of the product design, the production process, the list of the technical conditions of the product, the product quality values to meet the important requirements set out in the relevant Directive, and the test documents and product reports. make decisions. In the technical file, there will be a declaration prepared by the manufacturer explaining that the product meets safety, environmental, health, and consumer protection standards.

However, because the product is in the high-risk group, this statement does not imply CE Certificate. The approval bodies authorized by the Member States to carry out product testing, inspection, and certification studies are also notified to the European Union Commission and, where deemed appropriate, published in the EU Official Gazette. The only requirement to become a notified body is that the requirements in the relevant regulations have been met. If necessary, the notifying body may request information and other documents from the manufacturer to make a decision.

How to get a CE Certificate?

The CE marking must be affixed to the products to be placed in the European Economic Area, namely the European Union countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Even if the product is manufactured outside of these countries, it must still bear the CE mark.

However, the CE marking is not mandatory for products to be exported outside these countries. However, this practice has spread worldwide, and CE marking on products gives manufacturers a reputation for demonstrating that they are suitable for health, safety, and environmental conditions. According to the free movement of goods within the European Union, member states cannot prohibit, restrict or prevent the entry of products marked with the CE mark, unless the provisions of the CE marking are applied inappropriately or if there is no danger of not being covered by the directive. which is relevant. Product requirements and performance levels do not change with the CE mark.

The CE marking does not set any requirements on product performance levels. This is primarily the responsibility of the national authorities in member states. That is, the CE marking system specifications define how products are tested and classified but do not compromise the minimum level of performance required for specific applications in different countries. The CE marking does not specify requirements for the product application and harmonized product standards specify requirements for market-placed products only. For example, requirements for the application of technical insulation products, i.e. the lowest or highest performance level, are not subject to the CE marking system. If specific requirements for construction works are to be determined, they are only defined at the national level.

Product standards and CE marking give manufacturers, distributors, and fabricators a great advantage in cross-border trade. At the very least, it provides a better basis for technical, commercial, and even legal decisions of all market participants. In particular, companies that produce technical materials must follow the requirements and standard definitions of products, which offer themselves great opportunities. Only in this way, manufacturers have the opportunity to develop products for the entire EU market. Union. Wholesalers are also more efficient in their work without complying with national regulations. Likewise, professional installers and planners can use their skills more easily without any restrictions.

There are certain rules that all follow in the same way. Harmonized standards also facilitate the work of the courts in the event of a dispute. In addition to all these advantages, as noted above, companies that will ship products to European Union countries, if these products fall within the scope of the New Approach Directive, must be CE marked. The decision to affix the CE mark is entirely within his competence. If no relevant directives are required, it is not necessary to request a CE certificate or certificate from a third party and to pass or approve this organization.

Only in mandatory cases is testing and approval of the notified body required. Manufacturers can also specify which directives are covered by the product, whether the product meets the requirements of this directive, the declaration of conformity, and the CE mark on the product. Our company also provides CE Certificate services within the scope of certification services.

Thanks to this service, companies can produce more efficient, high-performance, and quality products in a safe, fast and hassle-free manner. CE Certificate services provided within the scope of certification services are just one of the services provided by our organization in this regard. Many other certification services are also available.

