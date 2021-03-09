What is Flutter? All the pros and cons

A lot of activities of an average person are controlled or organized via a cell phone since it is an irreplaceable instrument of the decade or even the 21st century. The thing is that mobile apps are a necessity now. A company that can deliver a marketable and functional app faster than others gains a serious competitive advantage.

Cross-platform development is one of the indisputable trends of 2021. The reason for that is obvious: it is much faster and cheaper to develop an app for both platforms without writing code for each one separately. One of the most popular frameworks that allow you to do it is Flutter, a relatively new development kit, which you need to know about. Also, in case you need to develop an app, you can take advantage of flutter app development services from OTAKOYI.

Cross-Platform Development

Besides iOS and Android, there are a few other mobile operating systems. However, they are so insignificant that they are not worth mentioning. The thing is that Google and Apple dominate over them and hold almost 100% of the market. In particular, Android is more popular than iOS all over the world with a share of 86% while Apple’s share is bigger on the US market. Another thing you should consider about Apple is that its revenue is still higher than Google’s. Taking it into consideration you may aim at the global market by developing an Android app, but you will still need an iOS one to target the US audience.

However, there is an ultimate decision, which is to create a cross-platform app so that it will satisfy all the demands. Why is this decision so good? You must have faced the situation when an app is already made for an iPhone, but you have to wait for the Android release or vice versa. The fact is that native development is a long and complicated process. When you develop a native app, you need two separate teams of developers that will code the same program from scratch using different programming languages. That is a genuine pain in the neck, which can be avoided by a cross-platform approach. In this case, the use of Flutter will allow you to create a visually appealing, UX-oriented app that will look and feel like a native one.

Flutter

Flutter was released in 2017 by Google. The apps, which are developed with this framework, are written in Dart language. Dart resembles JavaScript as far as the simplicity of syntax is concerned. This means it is relatively easy to learn. Here are the features of Flutter that make it stand out from the others:

Cross-platformity:

Anything you create on Flutter can be run on both Android and iOS. Apart from mobile development, you can also use Flutter to make web and desktop applications.

Its apps are truly native

Unlike hybrid development, Flutter provides its software with native performance, smooth and quick. The reason for that is the Dart code, which is compiled beforehand.

Widgets

Flutter provides a developer with off-the-shelf widgets that are used for the elements of the user interface. Moreover, there are two styles of UI elements in order to suit the standards of Android and iOS. Furthermore, they can be combined to create something even more complicated, as well as new elements of UI can be created from scratch.

Hot reload

The process of compilation is time-consuming and annoying. When you need to implement a small change into the code, you have to wait for a program to compile. However, this problem was solved by the implementation of the hot reload feature that allows a developer to amend the code on the go. This means that a program you develop can be currently running and the changes you make are implemented instantly. Such a feature is not unique because some of the other frameworks also offer it, but having used it once, you will never want to code without it.

Support from Google

Flutter is Google’s beloved child, on which it anchors big hopes. That is why Google always strays behind Flutter. In fact, the interest of Google towards Flutter is completely pragmatic. In a situation where an iOS development company starts using Flutter, Google can also run its software on its Android system. Moreover, Google works on its new operating system Fuchsia. Guess what? Once it is ready, it will be able to run all the apps that were developed with Flutter. That is a perfect example of a win-win strategy.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Flutter

Now that you know the unique features of Flutter, it is time to look at this framework more precisely. Indeed, one should know the strengths and weaknesses of his or her instruments to make the best use of them.

Pros

Fast development

Due to the fact that with Flutter your development process is cross-platform, it considerably reduces the time of releases, fixes, and updates.

Audience reach

Another consequence of cross-platform development is the coverage of both audiences: iOS and Android users.

Cheaper development

One more outcome of cross-platform development is that you will not need two teams for both platforms. This will save you much of a budget.

Elegant UX

Because of its widgets, the apps developed with Flutter look beautiful as well as they work fast and smooth, like native ones.

It is free

You do not need to raise a Jolly Roger to use Flutter for free. It already costs nothing as well as it is open-source.

Localization

Flutter supports more than 20 languages. Moreover, it has built-in functions to convert different units of measurements so that your customer would not need Vince and Jules to figure out what Quarter Pounder with cheese is.

Cons

It is new

Compared to the other frameworks, Flutter may lack some of the libraries or other ready-made functionalities due to its youth.

Its apps are large

The price you pay for the speed and the beauty of the Flutter-made apps is their large size. It may become a problem for the devices with limited space.

Small talent pool

Since the technology is new, it is hard to find Flutter developers. However, here we are.

Conclusions

All in all, Flutter is a tool that offers a lot of advantages with minimum drawbacks. It is a perfect SDK to build an MVP, as well as it is also a good choice for big companies, which was proven by BMW, eBay, and Google.

However, like any instrument, it works best in some situations but has to be replaced by something different in others. Use Flutter when the priority is the speed of development, economy, and UX. Avoid it at all costs if your app has to be small or requires rare libraries.

