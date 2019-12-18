What is regression testing and how to do it? 

Ready-made software is not so much popular in today’s world. Most of the successful business owners prefer to have custom made software which directly meets their organizational goals. To be precise, they want to integrate only the necessary modules which are required to run their business efficiently.

Due to the huge demand for custom-tailored software, a special adaptive method often known as “Agile Software Development” is followed. But when it comes to custom made software, it becomes necessary to add new modules to the software as the business expands. This is where the term regression testing comes into action.

What is regression testing?

When you change or modify existing software for better adaptability and meet customer new requirements, the source code or the functionality of the product often gets compromised. We refer to this as a bug in the software. Regression testing is a tedious process of testing a newly modified software which ensures all the functionalities are working up to the standard. To be precise, developers check the source code and product to ensure the software is running without any flaws.

How to do regression testing?

We have already said, regression testing is a very complicated process and it requires in-depth knowledge of the product and source code. Though there are many traditional ways to perform a regression test we will highlight the key factors which you must consider in your regression test.

Check the recent modules

The professionals of the custom software development team always prefer to check the recent updates or newly added modules first. Before any software goes into the client’s hand, the developers do vigorous testing of the product to make it bug-free. So, starting with the newly added code is a great way to find the faults in the software. However, adding new codes or modifying key variables often hampers the functionality of the previously written codes. This means you need to backtest all the source code in the process of regression testing.

Backtest the core features

The complex software might have many additional features. Starting to backtest the functionality of the additional features makes the regression testing process much more complicated. So, start testing the core functionality of the software and try to spot any potential failure. If the core functions work as expected, the next phase of the regression testing process is fairly easy since some minor changes in the code can fix any faults.

Risk prone zone

When you write a program, certain sectors are more prone to risk. And modifying or adding new codes to such programs creates a potential threat to the core functionality of the program. So, start checking the source code in the risk-prone zone and see whether all the variables, syntax and functions ( both child and parent functions) are working perfectly. Testing the risk-prone zone in the codes of software is a great way to do a regression test.

Recheck all the key sectors

Finding the bugs and fixing all the issues might be hassle-free. But during the bug fixing process, you might create another error in the coding. So, you must recheck all the important parameters of the software to ensure the bug fix has not resulted in new errors. Though this process is very complex and time-consuming but with the help of the right professionals, you can easily complete the regression testing process with a short period.

Automated regression testing

Some of the developers often rely on automated regression testing. Though this process can save a huge amount of time but rely too much on the automated testing tools might result in faults. For instance, some of the bugs might get overlooked by the testing tools and eventually the results will be erroneous. But combining automated regression testing and manual regression testing process might give you a precise result.

