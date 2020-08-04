What is the future of gaming?

Gaming is one of the most popular hobbies around and has grown considerably popular in the last few years alone. Technology is constantly changing and growing, so what does the future of gaming actually look like?

Console Gaming

New generations of home consoles release every few years, offering updated and more powerful tech. This has led to video games with jaw-dropping visuals and large expansive worlds to explore. As technology continues to grow, we can see this expand further, creating life-like worlds with living and breathing characters, and even photo-realistic characters.

Games today also tend to feature deeper storylines with layered characters, making them more akin to television shows or films. We can expect this trend to continue, with video games featuring more serious storylines that touch on deep topics, similarly to Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part 2 and its focus on the effects of violence and hate.

Casino Games

Casino games are just as popular now and are widely available at most online casino and sister websites. These games have been growing steadily since the late 90s and more casino game developers are now creating and launching new gameplay mechanics to make content much more exciting and fun to play. Over the last few months, we’ve seen the launch of MegaWays slots, live casino content such as live slots, First Person table games, and more.

We can expect to see more new gameplay mechanics and special features in the years to come, and there may even be a bigger reliance on first-person, VR, and live casino content, all of which aim to provide a more authentic casino experience.

Mobile Gaming

As smartphones have become more powerful, the games you can play on them have too. Although most mobile games are free-to-play and filled with microtransactions, there are some exceptions such as the ability to play hit MMO Runescape on mobile devices. What’s more, the launch of Apple Arcade will lead to move in-depth games with fun gameplay and graphics.

While we don’t expect mobile games to move away from the free-to-play format, you can expect more complete gameplay experiences as well as the potential for story-based games, just don’t expect anything like what we have on home consoles right now!

Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming is likely to become the norm in a few years. Currently, PS Now allows you to stream PS2, PS3, and PS4 games over the internet on your PS4 console or PC. Similarly, the Google Stadia service allows you to stream various games too. Due to the popularity of streaming and subscription services such as NetFlix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more, we can expect video games to go this way too, allowing you to stream any games over the internet and potentially doing away with physical consoles in the future.

None of these predictions are confirmed to happen but there is a possibility that they will happen, particularly when taking current trends into consideration. Regardless, we can’t wait to see how the games industry continues to develop over the next few years – there’s a lot to look forward to!

