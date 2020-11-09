What is the minimum amount you need for trading crypto?

This is an important question, as your trading capital is one of the key factors that determine which kind of platform you’re going to use, and which kind of trading strategies you will adopt. It is also important to determine your knowledge of the cryptocurrency world, and of trading. You definitely won’t trade with a large amount of money if you know nothing about trading.

So, if you’re thinking about trading cryptocurrencies, you first need to determine your trader profile. Do you want to invest in the long-term? Do you like feeling the adrenaline of seeing prices move in real-time? Do you have time to dedicate to your trading?

Then, you will be able to determine if you want to own the coins or just trade them without owning them, as these are very different approaches to the digital currency market, simply using a different kind of platform, and require a different minimum amount to start with.

Exchanges vs CFD Trading Platforms

If you want to buy and own coins, you will have to use exchanges and then transfer your tokens to your own wallet to secure them. But if you’re looking to take advantage of market volatility without owning coins, then you’ll be looking for a crypto trading platform offering products like CFDs (Contracts For Difference) on cryptos, which allow you to trade cryptocurrency trading pairs without having to deal with securing your coins.

Minimum deposit and trade size requirements

These two types of platforms have very different requirements when it comes to minimum deposit, a minimum amount of cryptocurrency that can be purchased, and minimum transaction size. It might also depend on the type of trading account you use, the number of identity documents, and proof of residency you provide.

Leveraged and margin Crypto Trading

One of the greatest advantages of using leveraged margined products like CFDs to trade cryptos is that you can start with a very small amount of money. Thanks to leverage and margin trading, you will be able to borrow money from your CFD broker to trade the markets, which means that you can take advantage of larger exposure and technically invest more money than your account balance would usually allow.

So, what is the minimum amount to start trading cryptocurrencies?

It all depends on the platform you’re choosing and whether or not you’re using leverage. There are options out there that allow you to start trading with as little as $100. You shouldn’t forget to take into consideration other costs like deposit, withdrawal, conversion, as well as transfer and blockchain fees.

The optimal amount to invest in the cryptocurrency market depends on your level of knowledge, overall costs, and the amount you’re willing to spend learning and/or trading. It is up to you to calculate the amount to dedicate to crypto trading. The most important thing to remember is to never borrow money or use the money you need to live in your trading, especially when it comes to such a volatile market, such as cryptocurrency.

