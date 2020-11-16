What is the software behind the popular slot machines? 

You may be wondering how the software used by popular slot machines work. Is it rigged in favor of the casino or does it allow for fairness and zero interference? If these questions haven’t crossed your mind, especially when you are having a bad day at slots, then you are good company. Many players hardly spare a thought for the technology. Click here and find the best casino bonuses.

However, if this article has sparked your interest, read on to find out more about the software or technology that powers popular slot machines.

Slot Machines

There are two categories of slot machines, the online slot machines and the slot machines found in land-based casinos and other physical locations. Both make use of similar technologies to function.

There are a large number of software developers that create slot games. These games are slightly different from each other in terms of themes and gameplay to bring excitement and fun variety to slot games. The operations of all slot games are the same, using the same technology.

Some examples of prominent software gaming developers are NetEnt, Play’nGo, QuickSpin, Thunderkick, Betsoft, and Microgaming. You will find their games across many online casinos.

How Does Online Slot Function?

All online slots make use of a mechanism known as Random Number Generator (RNG) that determines the outcome for each play. The RNG makes use of complicated mathematical and algorithm calculations to produce the result.

For example, it is the RNG that determines in classic reel game what symbols will appear on the screen as the outcome. The technology determines if you win your bet or not.

The wonderful feature about the RNG is that it produces random results, and cannot be manipulated by the casino, and it is also impossible for players to predict patterns based on a pattern. It is impossible to predict patterns because of other characteristics of the RNG, it has no in-built memory. Every spin or play is unique and produces completely random outcomes.

There is a common myth that if you are losing consistency on a bet, you should stick to that bet because a big payout is on its way. This is false, the RNG operates completely randomly and does not follow any pattern. Your losses and winnings have no bearing on the next result.

The RNG system is fast and produces a random result within milliseconds each time you push the button. There is no preprogrammed technology to produce a certain set of numbers. Even the online casinos do not know what numbers the RNG will produce next.

This technology is valuable to both online casinos and players. It helps ensure fairness and trust exist between both parties. The online slots can’t scam with this technology and players cannot build patterns around it. The best that is possible is an educated guess.

Is Random Number Generator (RNG) Technology Reliable?

Online slots make use of RNG technology to makes games fair and devoid of suspicions. Top online slots only use RNG technologies that are tested by authentic institutions to vet if it truly functions randomly.

Random Number Generator (RNG) is reliable and proven to benefit both players and casinos. Players will not feel cheated and suspicions about the activities. Also, online slots will not have to worry about players cracking the code and developing patterns to give themselves an undue advantage.

When looking for an online slot casino to play your favorite slot games, always check out the licensing requirements. This is because many unlicensed online slots do not adopt RNG technology but rather cheat with preprogrammed software.

A licensed online slot means it adopts RNG technology. Gambling commissions that issue these licenses carry out routine checks on the site and the technology to ensure that it still meets up to the fairness level required for getting a license. Failure to do so results in the license been revoked.

Because part of the guidelines for licensing includes the use of an RNG system for online games, online slot games at licensed casinos are reliable.

Glimpsing into the Future

Will there be a rival for the RNG technology in the coming future? So far all the variables favor the RNG technology. It does not show any indication of slowing off any time soon. In the future, we can expect more advanced RNG systems, but it is highly unlikely another technology will usurp it.

With further advancement in Virtual Reality and Artificial Reality technologies, the online slot promises to keep getting better and better. The quality of games also provided by software providers will improve. Experts predict that the popularity of online slots will soar in the coming years.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: