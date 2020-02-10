What to expect from the video game industry in 2020?

A new year began and with it, a fantastic path opens up in everything that concerns the video game world. The industry is innovating every day to surprise its players. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are ready to launch high-performance consoles this year.

The popularity that the videogame industry has gained is determined by its new consoles, new gaming and also the growth of mobile games. Currently, franchises such as Fortnite, Call of Duty and Mario Kart are expected to continue to set a trend in the market captivating more users worldwide.

New technology by Dell, Sony, Microsoft and Google this year:

We were surprised by Dell with its Alienware console, Concept UFO, a portable device very similar to the Nintendo Switch, with a PC-like power, a great proposal for lovers of portable consoles.

Sony presents an extraordinary technology loaded with creativity with PlayStation 5 of which not many details have been given.

Google with Stadia and Microsoft with Xbox and its Project xCloud seek to bring their video game streaming service to all platforms that have access such as computers, tablets, smartphones, among others. This could mean an increase in the number of users as it facilitates consumption globally. Great news is that the new Xbox will have more than 50 games available for free.

What can we expect from the online casino industry this 2020?

For betting lovers, technology made it easier to access casino games by increasing their popularity. Today there is a lot of competition in this industry, considering the constantly growing number of online casinos. You can find the best reviews and everything related to the world of online gaming at sites such as CasinoShark.

Laws and regulations that have been established make it safer and enjoy classic games such as Blackjack, Poker or Roulette and win some extra cash.

The technological advances we see today are only the beginning, virtual reality adds a new social element and it will be the key point of online casinos and the greatest attraction of many users.

