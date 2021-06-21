What to think about when moving offices

If you are starting a new business or you are just looking to relocate your current one, moving can be a nightmare. If you are not well prepared you can end up with too much business downtime and actually end up losing money in the move which no business wants. You need to take the time to plan the move to the new office so you can correct any issues you had in the current office and make sure everything is set up without issue.

If you are looking to relocate your offices or you are opening up a new office and you are unsure what you can do to prepare for the move and setup of the new office then these few tips should help to give you an understanding of what you can do and how to get started on preparation for moving.

Image: Pexels

Consider your new layout

The first thing you want to do is decide on how you are going to set up the office at your new place with a floorplan. By doing this you will know where everything needs to go so that th contractors can install things in the right places like plugs and lighting so that the office is correctly setup, this also gives you a chance to see how much furniture you need to order based on your floor plan so you are not ordering to little for when you get there.

Sort out your technology

You will want to do this as soon as possible so you have little to no downtime while moving to the office. You need to get all your technology needed ordered and fitted in the new office, so this would be internet, phones, computers and anything else you will need. The main one is getting the phones and internet in as any issues with these will cause downtime for your business which you do not want. Look online for any internet deals that will be able to install it as quickly as possible especially if your current provider is not available in the area of the new office.

Leave some crossover time

It is best when moving offices to have a cross over so you can continue to work in the old office while moving into the new office, what this does is give you a backup should anything go wrong as you can continue to run the business out of the old office while you sort the issues in the new one this will reduce any downtime and make sure you are not hemorrhaging money while in the middle of a relocation.

If you are relocating your business to a new office it can be a stressful time and it can be hard to complete without any issues. If you are unsure what you should be thinking about and planning for when it comes to moving your office then hopefully, these few tips will give you a good place to start from and give you a better understanding of what you can do to prepare.

