It is no surprise that Uber runs a background check on all Uber drivers, and those that use the platform for transportation are glad to know that safety features are in place. If you are considering becoming an Uber driver, you are probably curious about what Uber looks at in their background checks.

Before considering the specifics of an Uber background check, you should know there is a quick and inexpensive way for you to check your background to see what is there. Checking your own background is a smart move anytime you are considering new employment because most employers today run some form of a background check. Use an online background search like Check People to see what others see when they do a background check.

You can also pull your driving record from most state Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which will let you see what Uber will see when they request your driving record. Visit your state website to request a copy of your driving record.

Uber background checks

In 2018, Uber increased the depth of the background reports they were using. They also instituted a policy to re-run background checks annually on their drivers, making sure no new information has appeared since the initial check.

The company also uses technology to scan public records for new criminal offenses or pending DUI charges. Uber investigates each alert to review the driver’s capacity to continue working as an Uber driver. This technology helps protect consumers from drivers who may have committed an offense that could be a safety hazard for those who use Uber.

The following are the background parameters for Uber drivers in the United States, excluding New York. In New York, Uber drivers are held to the same standards as taxi drivers and have a fingerprint background check to meet the requirements to drive an Uber there. Uber operates around the world and has slightly different requirements based on the laws of different countries.

Uber uses background checks that go back seven years. Drivers cannot have a previous conviction for:

A felony

Violent crime

Sexual offenses

Registration on the DOJ National Sex Offender website

Certain criminal convictions may affect your ability to drive with Uber regardless of how long ago they happened. These include convictions of murder, sexual assault, or terrorism-related activities.

Pending charges will affect your ability to drive for Uber until the charges are resolved in your favor.

It makes sense that Uber pays careful attention to the driving record of potential drivers. The requirements for a driving record include:

A U.S. license for at least one year, unless under the age of 23. Under 23, a driver must have a three-year licensing history.

A Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) with no more than three incidents in the past three years

No reckless driving or DUI convictions

Your license must be active and cannot have any disqualifying restrictions. Major driving violations may disqualify you from driving for Uber.

Uber looks at the overall picture from your Motor Vehicle Report, so recent history of numerous traffic incidents, including no-fault accidents, may affect your ability to drive with Uber.

Uber requires that you maintain auto insurance that fully meets your state’s minimum standards. Uber provides additional insurance to cover damage to your vehicle during Uber trips. Check with your insurance company about necessary changes to your policy before you start driving for Uber.

Uber also carefully scrutinizes the type of vehicle you will be driving as an Uber driver, including licensing and registration, age of the vehicle, and safety features. Vehicles used must be less than ten years old, capable of carrying a minimum of four passengers, and free of any significant cosmetic damage. The vehicle cannot have any form of commercial brandings such as signs or wraps, or taxi-like paint jobs.

Uber does not look at your credit or financial background in its background checks, so you don’t have to worry about things like debt or bankruptcy, keeping you from driving for Uber. Driving for Uber is a way to earn income on a flexible schedule, so if you meet the above qualifications, go ahead and give it a try.

