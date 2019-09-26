What you need to know about the APK downloader

If you own an Android device, you’ve most likely come across the term APK and you probably don’t know what it means. Android Package Kit (APK) is the file format used by Android to install and distribute apps. It’s comprised of all the required elements needed by an app in order for it to install correctly on a device.

The most common method of app installation on Android devices is downloading an app from Google Play Store which handles the download and installation of the APK file automatically for you. You can, however, get an APK file elsewhere apart from Google Play Store, download it to your device and install the app manually. This process is known as sideloading.

Have you ever wondered how people download and install Android apps on their PCs? They do so via an APK downloader. An APK downloader is a special tool that enables users to download and install APK and OBB data files directly to their Android devices and PCs.

How An APK Downloader Works

Once you identify an effective APK downloader to use, you’ll need to enter the name of the specific app you’d want to download in the search bar. You can alternatively use the app’s package name or ID.

If you wish to download the app on your PC, you’ll need to first access the Google Play Store from your browser. You’ll then have to enter the app name you intend to download the APK file for on Google Play Store’s search bar.

Once that is done, you’ll need to copy the full URL appearing at the top of the browser and paste it on the APK Downloader’s search bar.

Once that is done, you can click on the download button which will redirect you to a page with the APK file that you intend to install. Go ahead and download the file onto your device. It’s a simple and fast process.

What About Restricted Apps?

Some countries have restricted their users from downloading certain apps for various reasons. This can be a bit of a turn off for you if you need to use an app that’s been restricted. You can, however, download the app via an APK downloader.

What About The Security Of Your Device?

The Google Play Store provides original apps for download on Android devices. The apps are secure so you don’t have to worry about them harming your device. Using an APK Downloader may raise a concern about whether or not the apps you install are original and safe.

When using a trusted APK Downloader, you can rest assured that the APK files you download and install are 100% safe. You need not to worry about downloading and installing a modded APK file.

Some APK Downloaders to give access to users to download these modified APK files which put the users’ devices at risk of driving in malware into their devices. You need to avoid such downloaders.

Conclusion

Now you know how APK downloaders work. You may be wondering which downloader is the best to use. Here is our recommendation of a trusted apk downloader.

