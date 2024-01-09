Apple Vision Pro box contents revealed ahead of pre-orders

Apple announced its first mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, back in 2023 during the WWDC. While the headset wasn’t launched immediately, it was promised an early 2024 launch date. And it seems the Cupertino company is keeping its promise.

Apple has officially announced the Apple Vision Pro will be available from February 2, 2024, at all Apple Stores in the US and Apple.com in the country. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro begin on January 19, 2024, at 5 am PST/8 am EST.

It also announced prescription lenses for the Vision Pro for $149. There will also be reading lenses – a range of standard-strength lenses without a prescription.

ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).

While the price of the prescription lenses for the Vision Pro is far less than expected, which is, of course, a piece of good news, you will still require a valid prescription to make a purchase.

So, you may want to visit your optician before Apple drops the Vision Pro if your prescription has expired. However, Apple has also stated that all the prescriptions will not be supported.

What’s in the Apple Vision Pro box?

Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best

Light Seal

2x Light Seal Cushions

Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device

Polishing Cloth

Battery

USB-C Charge Cable

USB-C Power Adapter

The Apple Vision Pro starts at a whopping $3,499. But at that price, you are getting a 256GB of storage. We speculate there will be options for higher storage units, but Apple didn’t explicitly confirm anything.

Image: Apple

Vision Pro will come with a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band. Hence, users are getting two options for the fit.

A Light Seal will also be included, alongside two Light Seal Cushions, a cover for the front of the device, Apple’s Polishing Cloth (which costs $19), the external battery, a USB-C charge cable, and a USB-C power adapter.

Image: Apple

Surprisingly, Apple has completely filled out the box with accessories without skimping on anything since they are asking a hefty premium of $3,499 for the headset. The company has even added a power adapter and its $19 Polishing Cloth.

According to Apple, its first mixed-reality headset will offer an extremely compelling immersive experience. However, its astronomically high price tag and limited use at launch will probably make it a rare purchase for consumers.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news