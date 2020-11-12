What’s the best way to backup data on a computer? 

Living in a digital world makes everyday tasks easier. However, most of us take that convenience for granted.

What happens when you lose the personal information or files you’ve carefully collected over the years? Recovering your photos, videos, or business documents can be a nightmare if you have not taken any precautions.

While occasionally dragging and dropping files from one hard disk to another is fine for most people, others prefer a more thorough backup that keeps data safe and protected at all times.

It is best to use several ways to backup your computer and ensure data recovery in case something happens. Using multiple backup forms will also minimize the risk of losing your valuable information and avoid additional troubles.

What Is a Computer Backup and Why Should You Backup Your Files?

The simplest interpretation of a computer backup is a copy. Creating a backup means saving the exact data in two places. However, the crucial difference is that those places are not on the same device. If you have two copies of business documents on your laptop, you will lose everything if the system crashes completely.

After a crash like this, you can still access your files through advanced data recovery efforts, but they might be outdated and incomplete. All hard drives fail eventually, so it is important to backup your computer as soon as possible. According to Recovered, a professional data recovery service in Brisbane specializing in failed hard drive data recovery, in most cases data can be recovered, but you would never want to rely solely on one copy.

Backups are less expensive and simpler ways to recover your files than trying to restore them from a corrupted hard drive or a broken device. Not to mention if your hard drive is stolen or lost, backups are the only way to rescue your files and recover the data that is on them.

How to Backup Data on Your Computer

There are a few ways to back up your files. Some are manual while others are automatic.

While many people prefer manual backups, such as saving a copy to a USB drive, these are not the best option. You have to remember to save these files, so forgetting could lead to serious issues. Also, it can take a long time to delete and rename the files. Instead, read over these ways to backup your computer.

Save to a NAS Device

A NAS, or Network Attached Storage, is an external server designed to save data. A NAS is a simple and effective way to centralize all your backups in one place.

The biggest advantage of this device is that it can operate both wirelessly and wired. It can also be set for automatic backups and can back up several devices at once.

However, these devices have some drawbacks. Depending on your RAID configuration, a NAS may lead to total data loss if it fails. Also, these devices come at a high price tag, even for mid-range options.

If you think a NAS device is the easiest way to back up your files, you can choose from options like QNAP TS-251A, Synology 2 bay, or WD Diskless NAS devices.

Use an External Backup Drive

You can also use an external hard drive to store your current files. The external drives are perfect ways to backup photos, videos, and personal information.

Instead of looking at an entire hard drive, this backup creates an archive or a home directory. It is easy to use and features scheduled backups to transfer your files automatically and keep them safe.

Most external drives for PCs come with backup software. If you are a Mac user, you can purchase an additional hard drive to run every hour and report changes. A solution like this will save you hours of backups for the next few months.

While external drives are an efficient solution, they can be expensive for large-capacity backups. Also, many come with USB 3.0 ports, meaning your computer or laptop must also have 3.0 to use the external drive. This can be an issue for some lightweight devices, so you may need an adapter.

Keep it in The Cloud

Having an external backup next to your PC or laptop is a good start to copy your files and make sure they are safe. However, it still puts your files at risk of fire, physical damage, or theft.

To guard against all of these, it is best to keep your data in the cloud. You can easily get started on programs like Google Drive, iCloud, and Dropbox.

Cloud backups are easy to create and manage. All you have to do is download the cloud data storage software, create your profile, enter your information, and set any additional preferences or options you might need.

After the setup, you don’t have to do anything. The software will automatically backup your data when connected to the internet.

Cloud backups are very well preserved. No one can see your files since they are encrypted and require a login to access and read them. Also, they are duplicated to multiple drives for easy data recovery.

The biggest downside to the cloud is the continuing costs for external storage space. For most companies, you only have a small amount of free storage. If you want more, you have to pay an additional fee, typically charge per gigabyte.

Use a Dedicated Backup Service

Using an online backup service is like using standard cloud storage, but it comes with better storage options and support. These services may cost you more in the long run, but they provide peace of mind in cases of disasters or theft.

Unlike standard cloud companies, many online backup service providers will mail you a hard drive with your data on it in the event of a drive failure. As always, you can access and see your files online.

