What’s the difference between ITILL and ITSM?

Whether or not you are new to the world of information technology (IT) management, you might find yourself doing an internet search found here for ITSM vs. ITIL difference. The simple answer is that ITSM, or IT service management, is the practice of offering IT operations as a service. On the other hand, ITIL refers to best practices for ITSM.

Looking at ITSM

This term refers to the way you manage valuable information systems in your organization. It’s a generic term, which means if you’re running IT systems, you’re already performing ITSM. Since it’s a catch-all term, it refers to all processes and policies that an organization uses to deliver and maintain IT services. A few examples of ITSM include:

Planning or implementing changes to systems to prevent downtime or business disruption

Handling the IT budget so it is easier to buy things when needed

Preventing IT issues

Fixing IT problems when they occur

In the past, ITSM referred to the way technology was handled, but today, it involves delivering value to clients. For instance, that might include the use of automation for improving a help desk. No matter how you look at it, your IT services, software, and hardware all need to be managed, which is at the core of IT service management in general.

About ITIL

There are many methods of managing IT products, and some work better than others. The most common ITSM framework is ITIL. In the past, this acronym referred to IT Infrastructure Library. But today, it is used by many companies to promote effectiveness, so companies aren’t dragged down by their goals. Instead, they can move forward to more intentional management. ITIL focuses on information and technology, organizations and people, value streams, and partners and suppliers.

Why Use ITIL?

Many of the best practices used in ITIL can benefit your company as a whole. For example, it might help you align your organization with information technology services so you can better meet your customers’ needs. That’s because ITIL can help you improve the quality of your services since you’ll understand the required levels of capacity, security, and availability. Then you can plan solutions to deliver these. Many companies find that the best practices reduce wasted time, which in turn decreases the costs of delivering IT services. It lets them get things right the first time around.

Of course, not everyone loves this framework. Some believe the practices are outdated and that the ideas are stale. They believe the ideas do not live up to the fast pace that technology requires today. Other people believe it can be hard to adopt. Still, it doesn’t have to be adopted efficiently for it to be helpful in managing your IT services. Some companies choose to try to create their own management processes, which can work.

However, it is hard to come up with something original that can compete with the years of experience that developers have spent in creating the ITIL best practices. Today, thousands of organizations find the framework helpful to base their management processes on.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: