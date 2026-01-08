Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

WhatsApp is giving group chats a quality-of-life upgrade with new member tags, text stickers, and smarter event reminders, all rolling out globally over the coming days. Here’s what’s new:

WhatsApp’s new member tags let users add short, custom labels next to their names in specific group chats, so people can quickly see who’s who without everyone changing their global profile names.

You can, for example, be “Anna’s Dad” in a school chat and “Goalkeeper” in your weekend soccer group, which is especially helpful in large or semi-public communities.

The update also adds text stickers, letting you turn any word or phrase into a sticker directly from the Sticker Search bar instead of bouncing to a third-party app or image editor.

Once generated, those text stickers can be saved straight into your packs, making it easier to build a reusable meme vocabulary for your most active chats.

Smarter event reminders

Event reminders inside group chats are getting more flexible, with organizers now able to set custom early pings for participants when creating an event.

The idea is to cut down on missed meetups and late joins for calls by nudging people ahead of time, whether it’s a physical hangout or a virtual session.

Because events live inside the thread, all the critical details and reminders stay in one place instead of being scattered across calendar apps and follow-up messages.

WhatsApp says the features are rolling out gradually, so if you do not see tags, text stickers, or the updated reminders yet, make sure you are on the latest version and check back over the next few days.

