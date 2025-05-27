Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

WhatsApp finally gets a real iPad app, and yes, it took them over 15 years.

Gone are the hacky workarounds: you can now grab the official WhatsApp app straight from the App Store and use it natively on your iPad’s big screen, reports The Verge.

This isn’t just a blown-up iPhone version, either. The app supports video and audio calls with up to 32 people, lets you flip between front and rear cameras, and even lets you share your screen.

What’s actually new here? WhatsApp for iPad finally plays nice with iPadOS features like Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over.

That means you can chat while doom-scrolling Twitter or watching cat videos—no more bouncing between apps like a caffeinated squirrel.

After you download WhatsApp on your iPad, you’ll link it to your existing WhatsApp account.

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone, tap Settings > Linked Devices > Link Device, and scan the QR code that pops up on your iPad. Done. Now, you can use WhatsApp on your iPad independently—even if your phone is offline.

If you’ve been waiting since the days of Angry Birds and Flappy Bird, your patience is finally rewarded. Meta’s even teasing an Instagram iPad app—don’t hold your breath.

Meta has officially released the app today, now available for download through Apple’s App Store.

