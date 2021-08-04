News
WhatsApp is rolling out disappearing photos and videos and it’s not just for nudes we swear
Users can now set photos and videos to disappear after one viewing.
Earlier this year, WhatsApp announced a bunch of new features coming to the platform, with one of them being disappearing photos and videos. Now, that feature is being rolled out to users everywhere.
Called View Once, the feature is similar to Snapchat and other clones in that videos and pictures sent through View Once can, well, only be viewed once. It is important to note here that, unlike Snapchat, the receiving party can still take screenshots or recordings of the disappearing message and there is no notification for that.
While it’s easy for one’s mind to go straight to sexually fueled messages, there are other reasons for something like this. Sharing things like WiFi passwords, or wanting an opinion on an outfit, for example. Basically, think of the feature as a way to quickly share something without cluttering up a conversation.
The feature will be available on both Android and iOS, but many users are reporting on Twitter that it hasn’t rolled out yet on Apple devices.
As it is with these major rollouts, it could take days before the feature hits your own phone.
This is just the latest disappearing WhatsApp feature. Late last year, the privacy-focused (but still Facebook-owned) app added the ability to send messages that disappeared after seven days.
Other recent news from WhatsApp includes the ability to use the desktop version of the app for both voice and video calls, as well as Face ID and fingerprint recognition for desktop versions.
