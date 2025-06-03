Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could make chatting more private and personal: usernames.

Instead of sharing your phone number with others to connect on WhatsApp, you’ll soon be able to create a unique username for your account.

This feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the code of a recent iOS beta version. (Via: Digital Trends)

It’s still being developed and not yet available for public testing, but it’s expected to roll out in a future update.

The idea is simple: by creating a username, you can chat with people without revealing your phone number.

This adds an extra layer of privacy, especially useful when talking to people in large group chats, online communities, or for business interactions.

At the same time, it lets you personalize your profile, much like on other messaging apps like Telegram or Signal.

There will be rules for setting up your username to keep things safe and organized. For example, you can’t start your username with “www” or end it with “.com” to avoid confusion or the impression that you’re a website.

Your username must be between 3 and 30 characters long, and can include lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores.

Once you pick an available username, WhatsApp will show a confirmation screen with celebratory confetti, letting you know it’s been successfully linked to your account.

From then on, anyone who doesn’t have your phone number will see your username instead, whether they’re messaging you directly or viewing you in a group chat.

This move aligns WhatsApp more closely with its competitors, who already offer username-based contact options.

It’s a welcome change for users who value both privacy and identity customization.

In other news, WhatsApp also recently launched a long-awaited version of its app for iPads, complete with multitasking features like Split View and Slide Over, giving users a smoother, more flexible experience.

