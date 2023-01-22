Quick Answer: The iPhone 14 was released on September 7, 2022, at Apple’s “Far Out event.”

Typically, Apple releases new iPhone models in September each year, but the exact release date can vary depending on the company’s schedule and product development timeline.

However, with rumors of the newer iPhone 15 already circulating, I guess it isn’t too far-fetched to start inquiring about the iPhone 15. But one thing at a time. So when was the iPhone 14 released?

The company is known for its yearly releases, which always happen in early Fall. Even during COVID-19, the company mostly kept on its expected schedule.

So, when did the iPhone 14 come out?

Short answer: September, 7, 2022

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro launched on September 7, 2022. The company introduced its new smartphones phones during its annual event.

The company gave the world its first look at the smartphones at its “Far Out event.”

The company unveiled four different models. These included the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Missing this year was a “mini” version, and the company leaned into larger screens with the iPhone 14 Plus. All models are doing well in terms of sales and features.

What colors did the iPhone 14 come in?

The iPhone 14 Pro turned heads with its sleek color options: Space Black, silver, gold, and Deep Purple give users a range of choices.

Although it’s one less color than the standard iPhone 14, the Pro still has something for everyone.

The standard iPhone 14 is shaking things up with its five color options: Midnight, Starlight, PRODUCT(RED), Blue, and Purple.

Apple’s gone for a more subdued palette this year, except for the bold PRODUCT(RED) option, which the company hyped up to be brighter and more vibrant.

