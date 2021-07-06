Which dry herb vaporizer is the best?

Although cannabis has been used for medicinal, recreational, and spiritual purposes for centuries, it was not until recently that the therapeutic benefits of vaping dry herb became a popular topic. Vaporizers have been around since the 1960s but they were first designed to heat up cigarette tobacco.

The popularity of vaporizing as an alternative to smoking cigarettes has grown over the last decade. There are many different types of vape pens on the market today and all offer unique features and benefits. In this blog post, we will take you through some basics about how these vaporizers work and provide insight into what type is best suited for your needs.

Pen Vaporizers

Pen vaporizers, more commonly known as vape pens, are devices that are slender and similar in size and shape to a pen, hence why it is called a pen vaporizer. It is not too big, and a lot of people appreciate how small it is. Essentially what it is, is a device that allows you to vaporize the herb for you to create a vapor that you can inhale. It works with a battery that charges it and heats up the herb.

The benefits it offers users are the ability to be used on the go and it doesn’t take too long to use or set up. It’s cheap and user-friendly so you won’t struggle to try to find out how to use it. One thing to note about pen vaporizers is that they are not best for long-term use as they are reliant on batteries which can die out. However, Smoke Cartel sells rechargeable vape pens, like the PAX 3 which is very convenient. Vape pens were designed to be used for one person, a more solitary experience for when the mood strikes.

Portable Vaporizers

Portable vaporizers are very similar to pen vaporizers but are slightly bigger than them. It contains a chamber, where you can insert the herb, a battery that is used to charge the portable dry herb vaporizer, and a heating element that is used to heat up the herb until vapor is formed.

Portable vaporizers allow for temperature control which is important as that is what allows you to control the heat that is emitted and prevent you from burning the herb which would damage the insides of your dry herb vaporizers and affect your experiences vaping with it thereafter. One thing that is important for you to remember if you get a portable vaporizer is that you will have to clean it regularly with a brush after each use and do a deep clean now and then with alcohol and a cotton bud.

Desktop Vaporizers

Desktop vaporizers stand out and are far from similar to the other two aforementioned dry herb vaporizers. The main differences lie in the size and the way of usage. Desktop vaporizers tend to be quite large which means they can fit a lot of herbs and can be used for group vaping sessions at a party or a function.

The one thing that you should perhaps keep in mind when it comes to desktop vaporizers is that you have to plug it in, to use it. This can be a pro or a con, depending on how you plan on using it. If you want to use it with a large group, then it’s a pro, but if you want to use it on the go it’s a con because it has to stay plugged in, to work properly.

What Other Devices are They?

There are also other devices out there other than these three which you can use, such as dab pens, vape pens for the oil, dab rigs. They each work differently for different uses, and some of them work differently for different substances. It all depends on what you are looking for and what you want out of it which will determine the outcome.

To be safe though, if you are focusing more on dry herbs, then you should try out the aforementioned devices before branching off to something new and unknown which may end up just being a waste of your money and time.

