Which phones have a 5G eSIM?

2020 has been a bit of a dud for humans, but a great year for technology. The most exciting developments have undoubtedly emerged in the telecommunications industry, most notably the roll-out of 5G and eSIM technologies.

Together they have given rise to the 5G eSIM – a product that will forever change how we think about and use mobile phones.

Although their launch has largely been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is set to shake up the mobile landscape and forge a bright new path for mobile connectivity.

What’s all the fuss about eSIM and 5G

The 5G eSIM is a revolutionary upgrade to the traditional plastic SIM card.

A SIM card stores data that identifies and authenticates the mobile user so they can connect to a particular network. An eSIM functions the same way except it is not restricted to a single network – its use of remote provisioning unlocks it to all networks and essentially allows it to move freely between different carriers without being locked into a long term contract or any sort of commitment.

The 5G eSIM amplifies its functionalities by offering access to 5G networks worldwide.

This means greater coverage and the end of outrageous international roaming charges. It also means mobile users have more control over when, where, and how they connect.

Which phones have 5G eSIM

It’s still early days, so there isn’t a wide variety of 5G eSIM enabled phones on the market. However, as more counties roll out 5G and mobile users realize the benefits of using an embedded SIM, the demand will increase and it will eventually become a standard feature in all devices.

But that’s not to say there aren’t already great options on the market.

Samsung has been at the forefront with the largest selection of eSIM and 5G enabled phones. Huawei and Motorola have also released phones with technology. And word on the street is Apple is releasing their first devices with 5G functionality in October.

These are the phones you need to get your hands on if you want to experience the legendary might of a 5G eSIM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 / Samsung Galaxy Flip

Just when we thought folding phones were a thing of the past they made a comeback and reminded us why bending phones are still worth getting excited about.

This is particularly true for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and Samsung Galaxy Flip.

Samsung is known for being leaders in smartphone hardware and smartphone innovation and the inception of the Fold and Flip models is proof of this. They took a bold idea and executed it flawlessly, showing that folding mobile technology is here to stay and better than ever.

Along with eSIM and 5G functionalities, both phones also have a Dynamic AMOLED capacitive screen, Snapdragon 865+ processor, Octa-Core CPU, intelligent battery with fast wireless charging abilities, 256GB internal storage, 12MP camera, and 4K ultra high definition video.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Although the Samsung S20 phones are well known for their premium camera and video performance, they are also built with cutting edge hardware and run on powerful software.

This formidable combination and their elegant design are why many consider them to be the best smartphones currently on the market. The launch of 5G and eSIM enabled models for the Samsung S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra is simply another leap forward for the beloved devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will make its debut in October 2020 and also have a 5G eSIM.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 / Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Released in August 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra offer cutting edge hardware, world-class software, and overall superior performance in a beautifully designed power phone that streamlines how you work and play.

At their core is a Snapdragon 865+ processor for unparalleled CPU and GPU performance and an Intelligent Super-Fast Charging battery for all-day usage. On the outside is an AMOLED display, extra-strong Gorilla glass, triple rear-facing and front-facing camera, and an ultra-responsive S Pen.

Whether you’re powering through work or jotting down your next big idea, the Note20 series will show you why they have quickly earned elite smartphone status.

Huawei P40 / Huawei P40 Pro

On the surface, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro boast a gorgeous design inspired by the form and flow of water that is enough to dazzle even the most jaded of mobile users. But beyond the aesthetics, the P40 smartphones raise the bar to extraordinary heights in terms of hardware and performance.

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are sleek, powerful, and celebrated for their camera and cinematic capabilities. They frequently listed among the best of the best for photography phones.

With a sophisticated quad-camera system containing an Ultra Vision sensor, optical telephoto camera, and 4K video recording, the P40, and 40 Pro are dream devices for capturing professional shots, special occasions, everyday moments, and high-quality videos.

Aside from their photographic credentials, the two devices also boast a high-performance Kirin 990 5G processor, refined CPU architecture, and improved systems for enhanced battery life.

Motorola Razr

Motorola is another smartphone maker that enjoys pushing the boundaries with design and that has re-introduced the world to folding phones. Their latest foldable offering is the Motorola Razr 5G.

With a 6.2 inch curved glass POLED display, Snapdragon 765G processor, and 256 GB of storage the Motorola Razr certainly delivers on performance. The addition of 5G and eSIM is a nice touch that give it that extra bit of power and promise.

Although Motorola has not been able to compete with the big dogs, the release of the Razr has put it back on the map and reminded the world they still know how to design and build a great phone.

Apple iPhone 12

If the rumors are true and the iPhone 12 does support 5G connectivity it will be the first phone from Apple to support the fifth-generation cellular network. The rumors also say two of the four devices that are expected in October will have eSIM technology.

Although the phones have been shrouded in secrecy, there are some things that seem to be certain about the next generation of iPhones.

Two of the high-end models are designed with a triple-lens camera and all of the devices will have vibrant OLED displays and a 5-nanometer A14 chip for increased speed and efficiency.

Google Pixel 5 / Google Pixel 4a

There has been significant hype surrounding the next generation of Pixel phones and, unsurprisingly, a few details from Google regarding the details of the new devices.

Word on the street is that the Google Pixel will have 5G and eSIM connectivity. A 5G variant of the Google Pixel 4a will also be released alongside Google’s next full-featured flagship smartphone.

Google should be unveiling the new devices in October.

Which one is the best?

Choosing a 5G eSIM phone isn’t much different to choosing any other phone. You will want to consider things like processing power, screen size, battery life, and camera performance.

Each phone has different features and capabilities, so it really depends on what you use it for and what kind of upgrades and features you would like your new phone to have.

Things can however get tricky when it comes to your location and the provider you choose to use.

The 5G spectrum consists of low band, mid-band, and high band. Low band and mid-band run on the 1G to 4G LTE frequencies while the high band spectrum runs on millimeter wavelength (mmWave).

One provider may use the low band and mid-band spectrum while another may use the high band spectrum, so you will need to check that the phone is compatible.

Some carriers also don’t support eSIM so you may not be able to reap the full benefits of the eSIM and 5G features depending on where you are in the world. However, a globally enabled 5G eSIM plan can bypass this and give you unrestricted access to all the major networks, including 5G.

Phones with eSIM and 5G break the boundaries of cellular connectivity

Whether you need a more cost-effective second line for work or you are a regular traveler, using an eSIM with 5G functionality means faster downloads, lower latency, and overall improved connectivity – everything you could ever want from a smartphone.

Phones with eSIM on their own have already shaken up the telecommunications landscape but the addition of 5G signals a new era in mobile connectivity and evolution in what phones can do.

