Which PlayStation subscription is right for you – PS Plus or PS Now?

The video game landscape has changed drastically over the last few years. One of the most notable changes is the introduction of so many subscription services. Most major gaming platforms have some sort of subscription service that offers various benefits. For PlayStation users, there are a couple of different options: PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.

Both of these services are available on the PS4 and PS5. They both offer users access to games as part of their subscriptions. Despite these similarities, PS Now and PS Plus are two very different services that offer different things to users.

Because all of these subscriptions are constantly changing, it can be hard to understand exactly what a particular service has to offer. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ll take a deep dive into every feature of each of these subscriptions. We’ll start out with the better-known PS Plus subscription.

PS Plus

Image: KnowTechie

PlayStation Plus is the company’s subscription service that is required to play most online multiplayer games. Much like Xbox Live Gold, PS Plus is required by PS users to play any multiplayer title online, except for free-to-play titles. Unlocking online multiplayer isn’t the only thing that PS Plus does, however.

Also very much like Xbox Live Gold, PS Plus gives subscribers a few free games every month. And it’s not just cheap, indie games that are a part of this. AAA titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Battlefield V have been given to PS Plus subscribers for free. These free games can make PS Plus a worthwhile subscription, even if online multiplayer is not your thing.

PS Plus also offers one more feature strictly for PS5 users. If you own a PS5, the subscription gives you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This collection is a list of classic PlayStation titles available as an incentive for PS5 owners. Of course, that is only available you’ve somehow had a chance to snag a PS5, which is still short on stock and high in demand.

PS Now

Image: Sony

PS Now is PlayStation’s entry into cloud gaming. Much like Google Stadia and Xbox xCloud, PS Now offers access to a catalog of over 800 games that can be streamed directly to a PS4, PS5, or PC. The games that are available on the service range from PS4 all the way back to the PS2.

PS Now has been around since 2014, making it one of the first entries into cloud gaming. Unfortunately, the service lacks many newer titles. Most titles available on PS Now are older, lesser-known games. This is a contrast from xCloud and Google Stadia, which have both been adding newer titles to their services fairly regularly.

Though PS Now was one of the first to launch a successful game streaming service, it seems like the company isn’t overly focused on PS Now. As of now, there are little over two million subscribers to PS Now compared to 40 million PS Plus users.

So which PlayStation subscription is best for you?

PS Now and PS Plus are two very different services. Both services cost $10 a month or $60 a year. The difference is what you get in return.

PS Now gives you access to a huge library of games, but it is lacking in newer titles. PS Plus is required for online multiplayer and the free games you get each month definitely outweigh the cost. Depending on what you are looking for, both services may be worth trying out for a month.

