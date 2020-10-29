Why a custom awards program is what your business needs 

Employee recognition is quickly becoming one of the most necessary attributes of the modern workplace. As more and more information comes to light regarding its positive effects on office culture and employee retention, employers are looking for new ways to show their employees appreciation that go beyond their standard benefits or a cash bonus.

Creating a company culture where shared success is celebrated and recognized is imperative to fostering company loyalty, trust, and employee engagement. Additionally, allowing your employees to share in each other’s success strengthens morale and keeps workers motivated to align with their company’s goals.

Because of this, many companies already have an annual or semi-annual awards ceremony in place to recognize and honor top-earners, years of service, and other company achievements amongst their peers. However, more businesses are seeing the value in presenting their employees with custom-designed, creative awards that have more significance and impact than the impersonal standard plaque or trophy.

One of the most important factors in helping employees feel appreciated is for their recognition to be personal and meaningful. Having a custom award designed for your business that is unique to your organization creates a bond between the employee and company, which promotes solidarity. Additionally, having a signature custom trophy design that your employees see year after year increases the honor of receiving one, and ultimately creates more employee engagement.

The overwhelmingly positive impacts of employee recognition within a business warrants a guaranteed return on investing in a custom trophy design. In a global survey of over 200,000 individuals seeking employment, the number one attribute picked out of a list of twenty-six for an ideal job was being “appreciated for my work,” even winning out over “salary.”

Glassdoor’s Employee Appreciation Survey reports that 53% of workers would stay at their current job longer if they felt more appreciated for the work, and also found that a whopping 81% of employees say they feel motivated to work harder when their boss shows appreciation for their work.

When top and long-time employees have a high-quality crystal trophy that they can display in their office with pride, which also has an artful design synonymous with the company brand, it becomes a symbol within itself among the company; One that fellow and new employees are sure not to miss.

One company that specializes in designing and manufacturing first-class, custom trophies is Society Awards, with a prestigious in-house design team that guides the creation of a custom award from start to finish. Their trophy designs have famously been used for red carpet events such as the Emmys, Golden Globes, and the American Music Awards, but they also boast a plethora of business clients, such as Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Dell.

Building a supportive and appreciative culture within your business involves acknowledging individuals’ efforts, rewarding innovation, and productivity, and promoting company solidarity. Investing in a custom trophy design to complement and further enhance your company’s acknowledgments is the next step forward in your business’s history.

