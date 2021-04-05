Why are modern smartphones becoming more optimized for gaming?

10 years ago, if someone told you that gaming hardware companies would come out and create smartphones that were specifically designed just for gaming, you probably wouldn’t think that to be such a smart business strategy. You would have probably scoffed at the idea because you knew that smartphones were primarily for communication and media consumption. The idea of using your smartphone as a gaming device was absurd. At that time, the extent of a person’s gaming experience on mobile devices only extended to simple games like Angry Birds or Plants vs Zombies.

Cut to a decade later and the mobile gaming industry is currently sweeping the world. And there are a variety of factors that have gone into determining such a trend. With this piece, we will discuss how the smartphone has evolved to become so much more than just a communication and productivity tool.

It now has the power to be a solid gaming device that could serve as a more accessible alternative to other products like gaming consoles and PCs. We are also going to look into why more smartphone manufacturers are making sure that their products are fully equipped to handle the best and most demanding mobile games on the market today.

The Evolution of the Smartphone

The smartphone as we know it today can be traced to its roots in 2007 when Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone. That event triggered a rippling effect in the world of technology and media that changed the face with which people interact with their devices. The iPhone was marketed as a device that could serve as a phone, media player, and internet browser all in one neatly designed form factor. At the time, it was a revolutionary concept and people were in awe. But nowadays, the very idea of such a device is so commonplace and ordinary. One would be hard-pressed to find anyone without a smartphone these days.

When the earliest smartphones started coming out, they were seen primarily as utilitarian tools for communication and productivity. Then, over time, as smartphone cameras started getting better, they quickly became devices for media production and content creation. Smartphones are largely responsible for the popularity of social media. Even today, as smartphones become more and more powerful, content creators continually use their smartphones as more accessible alternatives to high-end cameras, microphones, and video editing hardware.

There’s also been a recent evolution in the life of the smartphone and it’s the shift toward a more gaming-oriented device. Even companies like Razer and ASUS are coming out with smartphones that are directly marketed as gaming devices with high-end processors, displays, and audio components. Other leaders in the smartphone industry like Apple and Samsung are also making sure that their flagship offerings are fully optimized for handling the toughest demands of power-hungry games on each of their app stores.

A Developing Gaming Market

It begs to ask the question of why many of these companies are funneling their investments into the idea of mobile gaming. Well, it’s because there’s a huge market for it. Industry experts say that the global mobile gaming market is expected to grow by as much as $63 billion over the next five years. That isn’t a small amount by any measure.

As consumers are growing more and more reliant on their smartphones to perform everyday tasks, they are also increasingly adopting smartphones as legitimate gaming devices. Smartphone companies now understand as it was in the early ages of the social media phenomenon, that they need their phones to be equipped with hardware that was up to the task. In the past, a company could get away with just slapping a good camera on a decent-performing smartphone. But nowadays, smartphones have to be decked out with the highest-end displays and the most powerful processors if they really want to stay competitive on the market.

Regardless of its hardcore games like Call of Duty, family-friendly games like Chess, or even online casino games like the ones on Betnero.com, a contemporary flagship smartphone should be well-equipped to handle any of them. For better or worse, modern smartphones are now also gaming devices. And fortunately for mobile gamers, smartphone companies are more than eager to meet the rising demand for exceptional gaming hardware.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: