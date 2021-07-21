Why companies are choosing SD-WAN over VPN

A fast connection with comprehensive security and easy maintenance means better productivity and protection for you and your company. This is why so many companies are upgrading from a VPN to SD-WAN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, allows users a private internet connection, even in public. This protects against tracking, hacking, and other surveillance that can occur when on public networks. While an SD-WAN, or Software-Defined Wide Area Network, works similarly, it does not use a traditional router system. As a result, these networks share data across farther locations with more benefits.

Curious to learn what makes SD-WAN so much better? That’s why we’re here to break down the differences between both options. Use this article to help you find out why so many companies and individuals are making the switch from VPN to SD-WAN.

Easier Maintenance

This technology simplifies maintenance and offers flexibility compared to the VPN. The VPN requires a professional eye, specifically someone who can scale NAT-T or configure IPsec tunneling. SD-WAN, on the other hand, is much easier to understand and maintain.

SD WAN providers offer several interfaces and optimizations to incentivize their use, but maintenance is easy across the board. With so many employees working remotely, VPN network issues or maintenance that require help from the IT staff may be challenging to rectify quickly. However, with SD-WAN, anyone can easily maintain the network from home without specific technical expertise.

Better Overall Performance

As opposed to VPNs, which use a router system, SD-WAN uses the cloud. This minimizes latency and other issues that occur on VPNs due to physical distance.

The software-defined wide area network also has impressive features and performance benefits like:

Application-aware routing

Path selection

Cloud-based technology

No performance-decreasing network congestion

Greater Resistance Against Malware

Did you know that most businesses require at least a week to get the data back onto secure networks after dealing with malware? These types of hold-ups can slow down business and affect performance.

The SD-WAN network relies on a dual-layer composition. It uses an underlay to connect to the current internet or private WAN and an overlay software layer to monitor and control your network. This means seamless data movement from private to public and back, and it means a backup layer to support connection without interruption.

Failover Security Feature

If you encounter an outage, it can be detrimental to your workspace. While a VPN might flounder in the event of a service or security failure, a WAN has unique advantages in this area.

The technology can control your IP address and send it to another network. These other networks may not be experiencing the same outage or breach, so you get access to seamless coverage no matter what.

The SD-WAN failover security feature makes it a reliable network that users can depend on, with less disruption of workflow and increased productivity.

You Get What You Pay For

One area where VPN’s win is cost. While both of these options are affordable, Virtual Private Networks are technically less expensive than SD-WAN systems. However, VPN’s can rack up costs during future business scaling. SD-WAN architecture is designed for easy growth along with your business.

You might pay more for SD-WAN, but you benefit from seamless scalability over time.

The Bottom Line

A software-defined WAN gives businesses access to a seamless network connection that promotes security and protection. SD-WAN will restrict traffic, connect over LTE, MPLS, 4G, or broadband internet, and more.

We also think SD-WAN is the better choice in terms of scalability and growth. You may find benefits with your VPN, but SD-WAN networks win when it comes to consistency and reliability of performance. However, keep in mind that the benefits of SD-WAN also depend on the provider you choose.

