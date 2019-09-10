Why is Redux useful

Creating a web or mobile application requires the right software development services that know how to use the right tools. One of those tools is Redux. Created by Dan Abramov in 2015, Redux is relatively new to the programming scene, but this state management tool has quickly gained popularity across the software development world.

Redux is not a tool software development providers use alone — it’s something that streamlines the use of other web development tools and platforms. So, why is it useful, and how can it help front-end developers build better products?

What is Redux?

Some brief terminology: Redux deals with the “state” of an application. The state essentially refers to the information stored in your application that is presented in different forms at a given point in time. It represents all the contents of the application’s memory, and, for example, when someone uses an application more than once, the application can access data from the previous session.

Redux is a state management tool used in front-end development — the part of a website or app users see and can manipulate, as opposed to the backend, which users can’t see, click on, or manipulate in any way. Commonly used with React, a JavaScript library that is used to build interfaces, it can also be used with other Javascript frameworks and libraries, such as Angular, Preact, Polymer, Ember, and Inferno.

Software development services use this tool because it helps them manage the data they display. With Redux, the state of an application is stored in a centralized location, with each of the application’s components having access to the state without going through any intermediaries.

Why Redux is useful

Software development providers who use Redux generally turn to it because it greatly improves the data management process, allowing them to access the state easily, perform some operations more quickly and efficiently, and more. Some other key advantages are:

It allows for predictability and consistency

Using Redux, the data flow within an application is predictable, and the application itself will run consistently across different environments. The outcome is also predictable.

The state is immutable

When changes occur to the state, a new version is created. Software development providers don’t need to worry about losing previous versions of their work — instead, they can go back and review previous iterations if necessary, rather than reinvent the wheel.

There is a strict structure

Code is well-organized in Redux, helping teams at software development companies work with a structure in place and maintain consistency.

The state is centralized

Centralizing the state facilitates recording changes to your data, state and data persistence, and more.

Testing is easier

Redux’s code appears in individual, isolated components. This facilitates more manageable testing, since software development services typically evaluate small pieces at a time to make it easier to catch bugs. In general, the debugging process is easier and more streamlined due to features like “time-travel debugging,” which allows developers to review changes they have logged, track when the error occurred, and send error reports to a server.

It’s flexible

Redux works across any user interface layer. It also includes numerous addons and developer tools, such as the ability to track the status of changes and other activities in realtime.

There is a large community of followers

For software development services that use Redux, having a large community means access to a wealth of advice, wisdom, and support from other users, given the state management tool’s popularity.

Using Redux can streamline your app-building — or, in the case of software development outsourcing, your developers’ app-building — activities, resulting in time, energy, and hassle saved. While Redux won’t replace having to write code, it will make it much quicker and easier to manipulate. If you’re using a JavaScript library like React, Redux can greatly reduce many of the issues you may encounter when creating more involved applications.

Of course, Redux isn’t always essential to building your app, and many software development companies may fare very well without it. In fact, the creator of Redux, even wrote an article entitled “You Might Not Need Redux,” noting, “Redux offers a tradeoff” and evaluating some of the constraints Redux introduces. So, before developers begin relying on the tool, it’s important to consider the pros and cons and how it might actually help their project.

