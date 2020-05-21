Why most digital marketing plans fail

Digital marketing — every business is talking about it and every business is investing at various points, but what about when it fails? What if you’ve spent hundreds, or even thousands, only to see barely any return at all? Where are you going wrong and, more importantly, how can you change to ensure you don’t waste any more time or money chasing plans that don’t work?

Getting the Plan Right

First thing’s first: what is your plan? In years gone by, a ‘digital marketing plan’ could have been as simple as asking, ‘do you have a website?’ Now it’s a combination of the website, SEO, social media, display ads, affiliate ads, social ads, content, imagery, video, influencers… the list is endless.

Let’s break it down into a few manageable chunks so you can identify areas where your digital marketing plan might be lacking.

Website – Even in 2020, websites are critical. Great design and an easy user experience is a must, but be warned that 53.3% of website traffic is now coming from mobile , so however you build your website, be it in WordPress, or C#, make sure you’ve tested it for mobile!

SEO – Search Engine Optimization is a mammoth task in itself! Birmingham SEO company, ALT Agency puts it plainly: “if you aren’t on page 1 of the Google search results then you are missing out on valuable traffic” . Building great SEO can take time, but professional services make the job a lot easier.

Social Media – Another enormous undertaking, social media can make or break a business. The key takeaway here is not to decide IF you have a social media presence, but HOW. Many an hour can be wasted ‘building an audience’ that gives very little return. Don’t scatter gun this one, aim to be relevant and authentic at all times.

Advertising – There are, broadly speaking, two types of advertising: paid media and affiliate advertising. Depending on your business model, you may benefit from taking part in affiliate schemes. If you are running a niche blog, for example, using affiliate links to earn commission on sales could be a nice little boost to your earnings. Just be sure to warn your users that the links are affiliates first.

Paid media may be relevant to you if you need to buy advertising. This can be either using an ads platform like Google’s Adsense or by running social adverts on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Running social advertising has the benefit, over traditional display advertising, of being able to narrow down a target audience. Facebook ads, for example, are known to be over 98% accurate when targeting people.

Content – Content marketing is a huge sector. The most important thing to think about here is that it should be a holistic approach. Think about your sales funnel and how your content will fit into that. Ensure you have a consistent voice between your website content, social content, video content, and even printed media content.

