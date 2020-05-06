Why should you choose a vape device instead traditional cigarettes?

Many of the people around the world are now replacing cigarettes with vape device. This has some great benefits of its own. The cigarette itself has thousands of chemicals in it. Thus, directly or inhaling cigarette smoke is not at all healthy. They damage our lungs and produce tur in it. Cigarette smoking is also widely known as the most important reason of cancer around the world. It is also harmful to those who have asthma.

One of the most dangerous chemicals of all present in a cigarette is Nicotine. This chemical alone gives the smoker a feeling of wanting more. The addiction to cigarettes is caused by Nicotine alone. There are other chemicals also such as benzene, lead, Hydrogen Cyanide, Formaldehyde, Ammonia, Arsenic, Carbon Monoxide, Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and more. All of this can be extremely dangerous for the user during a prolonged period of smoking. Not just cancer, but it can also cause another health hazard such as lung and heart disease.

Why choose Vapes over cigarettes?

The very first point why you should choose vaping over smoking traditional cigarettes is that vaping eliminates the necessity of combusting. Thus, there is no worry of reaction if heated. Many studies show that the smoke of the vape is far more different than that of cigarette smoke. For one thing, there is less number of carcinogens in Vape than that of cigarettes.

There are more than 20 and more chemicals found in cigarette smoke, whereas the amount of chemical that is found in vape smoke is far less. There are just a few chemicals that are found in vape smoke. The few chemicals that are found in vape are Nicotine, Acetaldehyde, Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerine, and Nitrosamines. There are only five chemicals available in a vape, whereas there 20+ available in cigarette smoke.

Also, many studies show that health, life, and safety risk are deficient in vaping than that of cigarette smoking. But, there are some cases reported where the batteries of these vapes have exploded and caused a health hazard. This hazard can, however, be avoided if you are a bit cautious about your device.

Many people also choose vapes because they have a variety of flavors; the devices are also available in various colors and patterns. The flavors also have a wide variety, whereas cigarettes have a monotonous flavor. These flavors of the vapes are made to ingest and not to vaporize. However, the longterm effect of these vapes is still unknown. There are many vape juice available in the market in which the above-written chemicals are not present, which makes it far safer.

Many studies have shown that it is comparatively safe to smoke a vape than a cigarette. It also saves a lot of money. The price of cigarettes is increasing day by day. Thus, if you invest in vapes, you have to spend less. Studies show that a cigarette smoker will end up investing $3120 annually, and a vaper will invest only $720 annually.

Many other aspects must be looked upon. The cost, the safety measures, flavors are just a part of it. There are many different reasons why you should choose vape over cigarette smoking.

