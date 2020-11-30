Why use ITAD service providers? 

The global supply chain for computer hardware is inherently volatile, and it is difficult for companies to accurately predict their procurement needs over any given period. This leading ITAD service company helps you manage the supply chains that support your data center. Our experienced IT asset management team will work with you to analyze hardware usage in your data center and develop creative solutions to optimize inventory management to navigate inventory levels and supply chain gaps.

Factory recertified drives are a great example of how the principle of reuse can help companies close short-term gaps in their supply chain. ITAD companies are aware of the importance of long-term asset reuse that is needed in the long term, and we are a strong advocate of this principle for companies looking for a quick and easy solution to fill their short- and long-term supply chains.

ITAD specialists can dispose of unwanted IT safely and environmentally friendly. IT cannot be thrown away easily, and our specialist companies mine and dispose of it by ensuring that the data is secure, recycled properly, and that the data is secure.

A clear ITAD process should be part of any modern business strategy to reduce the risk of data security while enjoying the other benefits that our services can bring, such as showing our customers our security and environmental standards. We would like to stress that you should select an ITAD specialist who is able to provide services including these to demonstrate your compliance with the regulations if you need them in the future. You can find out for yourself whether ITAD company is one you can rely on by means of its certification.

Some of the best ITAD specialists have a number of certifications that show that they have been tested by professional bodies and comply with the laws in force.

The Asset Disposition and Information Security Alliance shows that ITAD providers have had their ITAD and their processes reviewed and deemed to be in order. Leading and certified ITAD service providers track every step of the disposition process and ensure that the IT assets are disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner and are resold or marketed accordingly. Special attention must be paid to devices that contain data – in a way that properly destroys the data.

Look for ITAD service providers with a track record of good customer service and a strong commitment to the environment and plant health and safety.

R3ewaste customers have told us that they have been able to identify and solve their ITAD challenges in a much more efficient and cost-effective way than any other company in the industry.

